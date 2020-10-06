IMF urges Mexico's government to spend more, expand welfare

MEXICO CITY, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Mexico should implement larger near-term fiscal support to alleviate current economic distress and longer-lasting damage, the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday, recommending the government expand its welfare net and unemployment benefits.

In a report on preliminary findings after a visit to Mexico, the IMF said Mexico could also afford to further lower interest rates to help financing and the recovery from a deep recession largely induced by measures to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

