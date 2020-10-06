IMF urges Mexico's government to spend more, expand welfare

MEXICO CITY, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Mexico should implement
larger near-term fiscal support to alleviate current economic
distress and longer-lasting damage, the International Monetary
Fund said on Tuesday, recommending the government expand its
welfare net and unemployment benefits.
In a report on preliminary findings after a visit to Mexico,
the IMF said Mexico could also afford to further lower interest
rates to help financing and the recovery from a deep recession
largely induced by measures to contain the coronavirus pandemic.
(Reporting by Diego Oré, Rodrigo Campos and Stefanie
Eschenbacher; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)