IMF wants more progress from Ukraine for new tranche

02/13/2021 | 01:09am EST
KYIV, Feb 13 (Reuters) - An International Monetary Fund mission held productive talks with Ukraine, but the country must show more progress on reforms to reach an agreement for a new tranche under the $5-billion program, the IMF representative in Kyiv said on Saturday.

"Discussions will continue", Goesta Ljungman said in a statement.

The discussions focused on strengthening governance of the National Bank, improvements to the legislative and regulatory framework for bank supervision and resolution, policies to reduce the medium-term fiscal deficit, legislation restoring and strengthening the anti-corruption framework and the judiciary, as well as on energy policy, he said. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Editing by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2021
