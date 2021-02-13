IMF wants more progress from Ukraine for new tranche

KYIV, Feb 13 (Reuters) - An International Monetary Fund
mission held productive talks with Ukraine, but the country must
show more progress on reforms to reach an agreement for a new
tranche under the $5-billion program, the IMF representative in
Kyiv said on Saturday.
"Discussions will continue", Goesta Ljungman said in a
statement.
The discussions focused on strengthening governance of the
National Bank, improvements to the legislative and regulatory
framework for bank supervision and resolution, policies to
reduce the medium-term fiscal deficit, legislation restoring and
strengthening the anti-corruption framework and the judiciary,
as well as on energy policy, he said.
(Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Editing by William Mallard)