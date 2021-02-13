IMF wants more progress from Ukraine for new tranche

KYIV, Feb 13 (Reuters) - An International Monetary Fund
mission held productive talks with Ukraine, but the country must
show more progress on reforms to reach an agreement for a new
tranche under the $5 billion programme, the IMF representative
in Kyiv said on Saturday.
"Discussions will continue", Goesta Ljungman said in a
statement.
The discussions focused on strengthening governance of the
National Bank, improvements to the legislative and regulatory
framework for bank supervision and resolution, policies to
reduce the medium-term fiscal deficit, legislation restoring and
strengthening the anti-corruption framework and the judiciary,
as well as on energy policy, he said.
Ukraine expects to receive $2.2 billion spread across three
equal tranches from the IMF in 2021, Central Bank Governor
Kyrylo Shevchenko told Reuters.
Last June, the IMF approved the $5 billion loan programme
and disbursed the first tranche of $2.1 billion to help the
Ukrainian economy, which has been hit hard by the coronavirus
pandemic.
Further loans have been frozen due to the slow pace of
reforms in Ukraine.
The IMF was also concerned about the government's decision
made in January to regulate household gas prices.
