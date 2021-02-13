Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

IMF wants more progress from Ukraine for new tranche

02/13/2021 | 01:39am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

KYIV, Feb 13 (Reuters) - An International Monetary Fund mission held productive talks with Ukraine, but the country must show more progress on reforms to reach an agreement for a new tranche under the $5 billion programme, the IMF representative in Kyiv said on Saturday.

"Discussions will continue", Goesta Ljungman said in a statement.

The discussions focused on strengthening governance of the National Bank, improvements to the legislative and regulatory framework for bank supervision and resolution, policies to reduce the medium-term fiscal deficit, legislation restoring and strengthening the anti-corruption framework and the judiciary, as well as on energy policy, he said.

Ukraine expects to receive $2.2 billion spread across three equal tranches from the IMF in 2021, Central Bank Governor Kyrylo Shevchenko told Reuters.

Last June, the IMF approved the $5 billion loan programme and disbursed the first tranche of $2.1 billion to help the Ukrainian economy, which has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

Further loans have been frozen due to the slow pace of reforms in Ukraine.

The IMF was also concerned about the government's decision made in January to regulate household gas prices. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Editing by William Mallard and Michael Perry)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02/12NUM NATIONAL UNION OF MINEWORKERS : Unhappy with president's state of the nation address (sona) on energy matters
PU
02/12NIOC NATIONAL IRANIAN OIL : NIDC Drills 117 Oil, Gas Wells in One Year
PU
02/12RISING UP TO THE CHALLENGE : COVID-19 Guidelines Amidst Border Closures and a Pandemic
PU
02/12IMF wants more progress from Ukraine for new tranche
RE
02/12TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
AQ
02/12IMF wants more progress from Ukraine for new tranche
RE
02/12Imf says its mission's discussions with ukraine were productive, but more progress needed - statement
RE
02/12Imf says will continue talks with ukraine on steps needed for next tranche - statement
RE
02/12CENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China has built up the world's largest social security system
PU
02/12WORLD BANK : Morning Seminar #90 “The Atlas of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 2020”
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Investors eye shares of hotels, cruise lines as U.S. vaccinations pick up
2ALPHABET INC. : U.S. FTC opens probe into Nvidia's acquisition of Arm - Bloomberg
3FACEBOOK INC : EXCLUSIVE: Google's $76 million deal with French publishers leaves many outlets infuriated
4AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : offers up to $80 to front-line employees getting the COVID-19 vaccine
5Canadian regulator clears launch of world's first bitcoin ETF - investment manager

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ