IMF wants more reforms for Ukraine to get next part of loan

KYIV, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Ukraine must make more progress on
reforms to unlock the next part of a $5 billion loan, the
International Monetary Fund (IMF) representative in Kyiv said on
Saturday, after what he described as productive talks.
"Discussions will continue," Goesta Ljungman said in a
statement.
Online negotiations with the IMF mission, which ran from
late December to Feb. 12, focused on strengthening governance of
the central bank, improvements to the legislative and regulatory
framework for bank supervision and resolution, policies to
reduce the medium-term fiscal deficit, legislation restoring and
strengthening the anti-corruption framework and the judiciary,
as well as on energy policy, he said.
Following the IMF statement, Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys
Shmygal said the government would take into account
recommendations suggested by the mission.
"Have agreed on the next steps ... and clearly understand
the expected results," Shmygal wrote on Twitter, without giving
details.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will ask parliament to
urgently vote on bills on judicial reform, his office said in a
statement.
Ukraine expects to receive $2.2 billion spread across three
equal tranches from the IMF in 2021, Central Bank Governor
Kyrylo Shevchenko has told Reuters.
Last June, the IMF approved the $5 billion loan programme
and disbursed the first tranche of $2.1 billion to help the
economy, which has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.
Further loans have been frozen due to the slow pace of
reforms.
The IMF was also concerned about the government's decision
made in January to regulate household gas prices.
"Very predictable the latest IMF mission "departs" with no
deal ... Gas price cap was the last nail in the coffin of hoping
to get sign off," Timothy Ash, head of emerging market research
at Blue Bay Asset Management, wrote on Twitter.
(Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Editing by Michael Perry and Mark
Potter)