Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

IMF warns Saint Lucia to build buffers for mounting climate risks

11/18/2022 | 10:58pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The IMF logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington

(Reuters) - Saint Lucia's economy will face intensifying risks of natural disasters linked to climate change, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Friday, advising the Caribbean state to build buffers despite financial constraints.

"Downside risks dominate," it said in a statement, pointing to the pandemic, higher food and energy prices, costlier imports, tighter financial conditions and the rising costs of natural disasters for the small, tourism-dependent island nation.

Poor countries on the front lines of fiercer floods, droughts and storms have pushed during this month's COP27 U.N. climate conference for rich countries to pay into a "loss and damage" fund to address the mounting cost of climate disasters. Countries such as the United States and France have pushed back.

The IMF predicts natural disasters will cost Saint Lucia some 0.7% of gross domestic product this year. Despite financial constraints, it highlighted "the importance of developing a strong disaster insurance strategy while structural resilience is built."

The IMF encouraged authorities to prioritize spending and increase pass-through of global energy prices, while supporting vulnerable households with targeted transfers.

Fiscal policy should focus on protecting the most vulnerable from food and fuel price increases, it said, noting that price controls and energy subsidies had somewhat mitigated surging commodity prices.

Without additional measures, the IMF expects the nation's public debt, which surged to nearly 97% of GDP during the pandemic, to stabilize around 90% in the medium term. "The public balance sheet remains under considerable strain," it said.

While the financial sector remained stable, the IMF noted that non-performing loans had risen during the pandemic, and encouraged authorities to address remaining anti-money laundering deficiencies to protect banking relationships.

Saint Lucia's high public debt limits its capacity for public infrastructure and social investments, even as it looks to foster an inclusive recovery, the IMF said, warning of "significant challenges ahead."

(Reporting by Sarah Morland in Mexico City)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
11/18Live Nation Entertainment Says "Does Not Engage In Behaviors Justifying Antitrust Litigation"- Statement
RE
11/18Live nation entertainment- ticketmaster does not set or control…
RE
11/18Live nation entertainment says "does not engage in behaviors jus…
RE
11/18U.S. VP Harris met briefly with China's Xi at APEC
RE
11/18Ticketmaster Says "We Want To Apologize To Taylor And All Of Her Fans, Especially Those Who Had A Terrible Experience Trying To Purchase Tickets"- Blog
RE
11/18Ticketmaster says "we want to apologize to taylor and all of her…
RE
11/18APEC host Thailand targets progress on trade amid geopolitical tensions
RE
11/18IMF warns Saint Lucia to build buffers for mounting climate risks
RE
11/18Malaysia votes in general election, Anwar expected to lead tight race
RE
11/18Australian PM says premature to discuss about any potential China trip
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Warren Buffett's Berkshire warns about crypto website using its name
2APEC host Thailand targets progress on trade amid geopolitical tensions
3COP27 negotiators to push for deal in overtime climate talks
4Musk's pay trial asks if Tesla's growth justifies $56 billion compensat..
5Live Nation Entertainment Says "Does Not Engage In Behaviors Justifying..

HOT NEWS