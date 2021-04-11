IMF warns on rising debt risks in virus-hit Middle East, Central Asia

DUBAI, April 11 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund
said on Sunday countries in the Middle East and Central Asia
need to curb their financing requirements, as a surge in
government debt, exacerbated by the pandemic, threatens recovery
prospects.
The region, which includes around 30 countries from
Mauritania to Kazakhstan, saw an economic rebound in the third
quarter as countries relaxed measures to contain the new
coronavirus.
But the outlook remains highly uncertain and recovery paths
will diverge depending on the speed of vaccinations, reliance on
heavily impacted sectors, such as tourism, and countries' fiscal
policy.
"Recovery has started, but recovery has started in an
uneven, uncertain way," Jihad Azour, director of the Middle East
and Central Asia Department at the IMF, told Reuters.
"The outlook is uncertain because the legacies of the
pre-COVID-19 are still there, especially for countries who have
high levels of debt."
The Fund said "early inoculators", which include the
oil-rich Gulf countries, Kazakhstan, and Morocco, will reach
2019 gross domestic product (GDP) levels next year, while
recovery to those levels is expected to take one year more for
other countries.
"High financing needs could constrain the policy space
required to support the recovery," the Washington-based global
lender said in its Regional and Economic Outlook Update.
Lower demand and a slump in commodity prices eroded state
finances last year. In the Middle East and North Africa, fiscal
deficits widened to 10.1% of GDP in 2020 from 3.8% of GDP in
2019.
The crisis led many countries to raise debt, partly taking
advantage of abundant liquidity in the global markets, to afford
extra spending needed to mitigate the impact of the pandemic.
The IMF warned that financing needs are projected to
increase over the coming two years, with emerging markets in the
region likely to need around $1.1 trillion during 2021-2022 from
$784 billion in 2018-2019.
This presents financial stability risks and could slow
economic recovery. Many countries rely on domestic banks to fund
sovereign needs, which could make credit less easily available
for corporates and small enterprises.
Countries with high external debt have also become more
vulnerable to a tightening of global financial conditions, which
would increase their borrowing costs and curb access to markets.
"Although comfortable reserve levels provide support for the
region’s emerging markets, vulnerabilities for countries with
elevated external debt and limited fiscal space are higher," the
Fund said.
"Countries need to implement policies and reforms to help
reduce elevated public gross financing needs and, over time,
mitigate the concentration of bank exposure to the sovereign,"
it said.
It recommended coordination among monetary and fiscal
authorities, as well as a deepening of domestic debt markets and
an expansion of the investor base.
(Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; editing by Barbara Lewis)