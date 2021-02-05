IMF working constructively with Argentina on new program, says Georgieva

WASHINGTON, Feb 5 (Reuters) - The International Monetary
Fund is working constructively with Argentina on structuring a
future lending program, with a broad aim of balancing financial
stability and support for the most vulnerable, Managing Director
Kristalina Georgieva said Friday.
Georgieva told reporters she had a "very constructive" phone
call recently with Argentine President Alberto Fernandez to
underscore the importance of reaching a common view of the
future program, but said it was premature to disclose details.
"The technical work is ongoing," Georgieva told reporters.
"Broadly, what we are aiming for (is) to have a common view on a
good balance between stability, bringing support for the most
vulnerable people in a focused way, and creating conditions for
stronger private sector-led growth in Argentina."
She said discussions were continuing in a very constructive
way to reach agreement. "It takes two to tango, so both sides,
we need to do our part and find a pathway to an agreement," she
said. "We are not yet at that point."
Asked about the IMF's concerns about debt levels in Latin
America, Georgieva said the overall debt level had reached 79%
of gross domestic product, up 10 percentage points from a year
ago, but the IMF was urging Latin American countries to focus
more on expanding the conditions for growth now rather than
reducing their debt levels.
She praised Latin American countries for taking decisive
policy actions early in the pandemic to mitigate against the
economic fallout, and said projected growth in the region would
help countries service their debts.
But she said the 4% economic growth forecast for Latin
America in 2021 lagged the global growth forecast of 5.5%.
"We are more concerned about falling behind in relative
terms than we are today concerned about debt levels," she said.
"What we're urging in Latin America is, please concentrate on
the reforms that would bring more vibrancy to growth."
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)