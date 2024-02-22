IMMEDIATE CEASE-FIRE IN GAZA IS IMPERATIVE, SAYS CHINESE ENVOY - XINHUA
Stock market news
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|3.92 ILS
|-1.22%
|+1.61%
|-
|2,661 PTS
|+1.27%
|+2.95%
|-
Fed's Cook: need more confidence on inflation before cutting rates
TREASURIES-US yields mostly up as data keeps Fed on track to delay rate cuts
US government debt trajectory to push long-term yields higher, says PIMCO
Wall Street: a record-breaking session reminiscent of the year 2000
News Highlights : Top Energy News of the Day - Thursday at 4 PM ET
Phew! The party continues!
The release of better-than-expected results by the new darling of US tech has boosted investor fever for all things artificial intelligence.
Thailand aims for record 40 million foreign tourists this year, minister says
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Datadog, Doordash, Nvidia, Trimble, Walmart...
Japan's Jan inflation likely to lag BOJ target for first time in nearly 2 years
Japan's Nikkei nears record peak after Nvidia beat, rest of Asia muted