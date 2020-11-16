Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

IMMINENT SHAREHOLDER DEADLINE: BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc. Sued for Violations of the Federal Securities Laws; Investors Who Lost Money Should Contact Block & Leviton LLP Before November 24, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/16/2020 | 11:08am EST

BOSTON, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On August 19, 2020, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN) stunned the markets when it announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) to the Company’s Biologics License Application (BLA) for valoctocogene roxaparvovec (VR) gene therapy for severe hemophilia A. In the CRL, the FDA informed BioMarin that the Company’s BLA was not ready for approval. On this news, BioMarin’s stock fell $41.82 per share, or over 35%, in just one day.

In the CRL, the FDA concluded that “the differences between” BioMarin’s Phase 1/2 study and the Phase 3 study for VR “limited [the FDA’s] ability to rely on the Phase 1/2 study to support durability of effect.” The FDA therefore recommended that BioMarin complete its Phase 3 study (not due to conclude until November 2021) and that BioMarin submit two-year follow-up safety and efficacy data on all study participants.

A lawsuit alleging violations of federal securities laws has been filed against BioMarin and certain of its officers and directors. The suit alleges that beginning on February 28, 2020, BioMarin misled investors about its BLA, namely, that the Company misrepresented the differences between its Phase 1/2 and Phase 3 studies for VR, which limited the reliability of the Phase 1/2 study to support FDA approval. According to the lawsuit, the August 19, 2020 disclosure of the CRL from the FDA shocked the market because of the Company’s previous statements about the BLA and the reliability of the Phase 1/2 study.

The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, and is captioned Tsantes v. BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc., et al., No. 20-cv-06719.

If you purchased or acquired shares of BioMarin between February 28, 2020 and August 18, 2020 and have questions about your legal rights or possess information relevant to this matter, please contact Block & Leviton attorneys at (617) 398-5600, via email at cases@blockleviton.com, or at https://www.blockleviton.com/cases/bmrn. The deadline to move the Court to be appointed lead plaintiff is November 24, 2020.

Block & Leviton LLP is a firm dedicated to representing investors and maintaining the integrity of the country’s financial markets. The firm represents many of the nation’s largest institutional investors as well as individual investors in securities litigation throughout the United States. The firm’s lawyers have recovered billions of dollars for its clients.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

CONTACT:
BLOCK & LEVITON LLP
260 Franklin St., Suite 1860
Boston, MA 02110
Phone: (617) 398-5600
Email: cases@blockleviton.com
SOURCE: Block & Leviton LLP
www.blockleviton.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
11:23aSUBURBAN PROPANE PARTNERS LP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:23aGOLDMAN SACHS : Head of Investment Banking to Retire
DJ
11:22aMackenzie Investments Announces Estimated Year-End Reinvested Distributions for its Exchange Traded Funds
AQ
11:22aGROWLIFE : Reports Increased Backlog and Highlights Positioning for Future Opportunity in Quarterly Filing
AQ
11:22aAIRBUS : Advocates Shift to Test Strategy for Passengers to Support Industry
DJ
11:22aGrowLife, Inc. Reports Increased Backlog and Highlights Positioning for Future Opportunity in Quarterly Filing
GL
11:21aEXCLUSIVE : EU seeks Moderna COVID vaccine deal at below $25 per dose, source says
RE
11:21aBusiness Employment Dynamics in Minnesota — First Quarter 2020
PU
11:21aBusiness Employment Dynamics in North Dakota — First Quarter 2020
PU
11:21aHUGO BOSS : returns to profit in Q3 as gradual business recovery continues
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WE CAN STOP COVID-19: Moderna vaccine success gives world more hope
2European activist files complaints against Apple's tracking tool
3AUSTRALIAN COAL EXPORTS TO CHINA SLUMP, BUT PRICES ARE MIXED: Russell
4AMS AG : AMS : Barclays maintains a Sell rating
5VODAFONE GROUP PLC : VODAFONE : increasingly confident after resilient first half

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group