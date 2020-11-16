Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

IMMINENT SHAREHOLDER DEADLINE: Wrap Technologies, Inc. Sued for Violations of the Federal Securities Laws; Investors Who Lost Money Should Contact Block & Leviton LLP Before November 23, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/16/2020 | 11:08am EST

BOSTON, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WRTC) purportedly develops security products designed for use by law enforcement and security personnel. In December 2019, Wrap announced that the Los Angeles Police Department had decided to train its officers on Wrap’s “BolaWrap 100,” a handheld remote restraint device.

On September 23, 2020, analyst White Diamond Research stunned the market with its report entitled “Wrap Technologies: Disastrous LAPD BolaWrap Pilot Program Results, No Evidence These Have Been Communicated to Investors.” This report described an August 25, 2020 LAPD analysis, which White Diamond described as revealing that “[o]ver a six-month period, 200 BolaWrap devices in the hands of 1,100 LAPD officers in the field were used only nine times, and only worked once.” On this news, shares of Wrap Technologies common stock fell by over 25% in one day, from their September 22, 2020 close of $8.14 per share to a September 23, 2020 close of $6.07.

A lawsuit alleging violations of federal securities laws has been filed against Wrap Technologies and certain of its officers and directors. The suit alleges that beginning on July 31, 2019, Wrap Technologies misled investors about the purported success of the LAPD trial of the BolaWrap, including that the LAPD officers had provided “great feedback” on their “uses so far” of the BolaWrap. According to the lawsuit, the September 23, 2020 White Diamond Research report shocked the market because of the Company’s previous statements touting the positive result of the LAPD’s BolaWrap trial.

The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, and is captioned Cobden v. Wrap Technologies, Inc., et al., No. 20-cv-08760.

If you purchased or acquired shares of Wrap Technologies between July 31, 2020 and September 23, 2020 and have questions about your legal rights or possess information relevant to this matter, please contact Block & Leviton attorneys at (617) 398-5600, via email at cases@blockleviton.com, or at https://www.blockleviton.com/cases/wrap. The deadline to move the Court to be appointed lead plaintiff is November 23, 2020.

Block & Leviton LLP is a firm dedicated to representing investors and maintaining the integrity of the country’s financial markets. The firm represents many of the nation’s largest institutional investors as well as individual investors in securities litigation throughout the United States. The firm’s lawyers have recovered billions of dollars for its clients.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

CONTACT:
BLOCK & LEVITON LLP
260 Franklin St., Suite 1860
Boston, MA 02110
Phone: (617) 398-5600
Email: cases@blockleviton.com 
SOURCE: Block & Leviton LLP
www.blockleviton.com 


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
11:23aSUBURBAN PROPANE PARTNERS LP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:23aGOLDMAN SACHS : Head of Investment Banking to Retire
DJ
11:22aMackenzie Investments Announces Estimated Year-End Reinvested Distributions for its Exchange Traded Funds
AQ
11:22aGROWLIFE : Reports Increased Backlog and Highlights Positioning for Future Opportunity in Quarterly Filing
AQ
11:22aAIRBUS : Advocates Shift to Test Strategy for Passengers to Support Industry
DJ
11:22aGrowLife, Inc. Reports Increased Backlog and Highlights Positioning for Future Opportunity in Quarterly Filing
GL
11:21aEXCLUSIVE : EU seeks Moderna COVID vaccine deal at below $25 per dose, source says
RE
11:21aBusiness Employment Dynamics in Minnesota — First Quarter 2020
PU
11:21aBusiness Employment Dynamics in North Dakota — First Quarter 2020
PU
11:21aHUGO BOSS : returns to profit in Q3 as gradual business recovery continues
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WE CAN STOP COVID-19: Moderna vaccine success gives world more hope
2European activist files complaints against Apple's tracking tool
3AUSTRALIAN COAL EXPORTS TO CHINA SLUMP, BUT PRICES ARE MIXED: Russell
4AMS AG : AMS : Barclays maintains a Sell rating
5VODAFONE GROUP PLC : VODAFONE : increasingly confident after resilient first half

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group