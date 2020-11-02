IMMORTALS' UNIVERSITY SHOWDOWN RETURNS

Los Angeles, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immortals Gaming Club (IGC) announced today that it was teaming up with the Southern California Toyota Dealers to launch a second tournament with its Immortals (IMT) League of Legends team this year.



Earlier this year on May 22, 2020, the IMT University Showdown presented by @ToyotaSoCal brought together 8 collegiate esports teams including the likes of UCI, USC, UCLA, Cal State Dominguez Hills and more! IGC’s IMT University Showdown Presented by @SoCalToyota was a first of its kind Southern California collegiate League of Legends tournament broadcast on Immortals’ Twitch channel. Immortals’ professional League of Legends players teamed up with eight different SoCal Colleges as they competed for donations towards their schools’ esports program. Fans and viewers submitted brackets for who they thought would win each match and the fan with the most accurate bracket won a brand-new Toyota.



“IGC is excited to renew its partnership with SoCal Toyota for the IMT Fall Showdown. Coming off of the huge success of our tournament in May we look forward to bringing an even bigger platform to life in November. Given the realities of COVID, this tournament will provide a rare and necessary competitive opportunity for 12 university teams. It is a great way for fans of Toyota and gaming to connect, root for their teams and have a blast. “says Jon Tuck CCO of Immortals Gaming Club.



The second tournament, the The IMT University FALL Showdown Presented by @ToyotaSoCal, will take place over two weekends on November 7th and 14th. This time, even more schools have been asked to participate. After a bit of competitive fun via voting on social media, 12 teams have topped the tournament leaderboard (https://toyotasocal.immortals.gg/) to earn a spot in the competition. The schools competing for glory will be UCLA, UCI, UCR, APU, USC, Pepperdine, Moorpark College, LMU, CSUF, CSULB, CSUN, and CSUDH.



The Immortals LCS professional esports roster will also participate. They will be competing with individuals from some of the schools in an ARAM 2 v 2 exhibition tournament. The 2-day event will also be hosted by some of the best community talent including Matt “Cubbyxx” Samuelson and David “Simo” Rabinovitch who will bring their own expertise, humor and passion to the competition.



“We were blown away with the engagement and success of the first Showdown. So naturally it was a no-brainer to bring it back. People are looking for new ways to stay engaged and interact with one another right now, and because of that, we can’t wait to show both fans and competitors what’s in store for them, this time around” - Cliff Cummings, President of the Southern California Toyota Dealers Association.



Not only will viewers be able to enjoy two days of the best that collegiate League of Legends has to offer, but fans will also be able to win cool prizes just for watching. Viewers can tune in and jump in Twitch chat for their chance to win a lot of fun prizes. Earlier this year during the tournament Immortals and ToyotaSoCal gave away multiple Switch Lites, a home arcade system, adorable corgi pillows, some fun card games, gift cards, Riot Points to buy skins - you name it. For this upcoming tournament there will be some new prizes in store for lucky fans.



Keep an eye on Twitter for all the information https://twitter.com/Immortals and be sure to tune in starting November 7th at 11AM PST for the tournament kickoff at https://www.twitch.tv/immortals



About Immortals Gaming Club

Immortals Gaming Club (IGC) is the world’s first vertically integrated, truly global esports and gaming company. IGC owns and operates IGC esports, which houses the company’s competitive esports brands including Immortals and MIBR; and Gamers Club, the leading matchmaking platform and community hub for gamers in Brazil and Latin America. IGC’s mission is to create the world’s most inclusive, engaged, and connected community of gamers.

Connect with us at www.IGC.gg.



About Southern California Toyota Dealers Association

The Southern California Toyota Dealers is comprised of 59 dealerships. For more information about our full line-up of cars, trucks and SUV’s please visit https://www.buyatoyota.com/socal/ or follow us on Twitter (@ToyotaSoCal) for updates on our promotions and products.

John Papadopoulos The Southern California Toyota Dealers Association 213-688-7242 johnpapadopoulos@daviselen.com