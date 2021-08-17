Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

IMPACT Community Capital : Successfully Closes $210 Million Fund to Address Looming Affordable Housing Preservation Crisis

08/17/2021 | 12:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

IMPACT Community Capital (“IMPACT”), is pleased to announce the successful close of the IMPACT Mortgage Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”). The Fund exceeded its initial capital target and raised $210 million from six large institutional investors, closing five months ahead of schedule. Through the Fund, IMPACT seeks to make positive social change in America’s underinvested communities by preserving existing affordable multifamily properties and providing investors market rate returns.

IMPACT has been a pioneer in impact investing for over 20 years by creating purpose driven, institutional quality investments in scale. Housing is one area IMPACT believes to be fundamental to addressing the long-standing issues of social and economic injustice. To that end, IMPACT has invested over $1B in affordable housing. Unfortunately, the nation’s housing crisis faces an immediate threat: affordability restrictions on hundreds of thousands of federally assisted homes are set to end over the next several years, placing these properties at risk of becoming market-rate rentals. In 2021 alone, affordability restrictions on more than 123,000 federally assisted units — including those developed through the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) program, Section 8, and other government programs — are due to expire.

The Fund helps address this need by providing high-quality, short-term bridge loans to developers and owners of affordable housing who want to preserve their properties’ affordability status. The loans provide borrowers time to apply for permanent financing and government subsidy programs. Over the lifespan of the Fund, IMPACT expects to preserve over 5,000 affordable units across the United States.

“To address the critical need for quality, safe, and affordable housing across the country, we have to meet the short-term challenge of preserving the current at-risk housing supply,” said Jeff Brenner, IMPACT’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “The IMPACT Mortgage Opportunities Fund will do this by providing the additional capital and time developers need to complete the work that will preserve the affordability status of existing housing.”

The Fund’s successful close sheds spotlight on the impactful role that institutions have been taking as it relates to affordable housing. Pacific Life Insurance Company, Farmers Insurance®, Nuveen, New York Life, Nationwide and Bank of Labor are among the institutions invested in the Fund.

“As one of the founding members of IMPACT Community Capital, Nationwide is dedicated to supporting efforts that provide affordable housing because it is paramount to fostering socioeconomic opportunity, and we’re committed to finding investments that will ultimately enhance the quality of life for individuals and families,” Nationwide Chief Investment Officer Joel Coleman said. “We are proud to work with IMPACT on the IMPACT Mortgage Opportunities Fund, which will ensure that affordable housing continues to be an accessible reality to our most vulnerable community members for years to come.”

About IMPACT

Founded in 1998 by leading insurance companies to generate institutional-quality, purpose-driven investments, IMPACT Community Capital is a leading investment manager in impact investing. One of the first managers to use mortgage-backed securitization to deliver capital in scale for affordable housing, the firm has now originated $2 billion investments to provide affordable housing, healthcare, childcare and economic opportunities. IMPACT delivers institutional investment solutions that unlock value for investors while advancing opportunity in underinvested communities through impact driven investments. For more information visit impactcapital.net or contact Director, Investor Relations and Capital Markets, Melissa Radic.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:14pCanadian job postings in digital sectors during COVID-19
PU
12:14pCassidy, Inhofe, Colleagues Condemn Biden Choosing OPEC Over American Energy Workers
PU
12:14pNETFLIX : How 'He's All That' Updates a Classic Teen Movie for a New Generation While Staying True to Its Roots →
PU
12:14pBLOOMBERG : Ozon Targets one-third of booming Russian e-commerce market
PU
12:14pNEOVASC : Announces Submission of COSIRA-II Protocol Supplement to FDA (Form 6-K)
PU
12:14pUNILEVER : How rivals became allies in the fight against waste
PU
12:14pABIVAX : receives approval for ABX464 phase 1 study in Japanese subjects for subsequent inclusion of Japan into the global phase 3 program in ulcerative colitis
PU
12:14pBUSINESS FIRST BANCSHARES : B1BANK Announces b1 FOUNDATION and Appoints Will M. Campbell, Jr. as Director
PU
12:14pMotion2AI raises a $12.6M Series-A to provide AI services for warehouse mobility
GL
12:10pFOX : Judge questions Fox News bid to shake Smartmatic's $2.7 billion election lawsuit
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1DECENTRALISED FINANCE: Latest front in crypto's hacking problem
2China steps up tech scrutiny with rules over unfair competition, critical data
3Dollar rises for 2nd day on Afghanistan, Delta variant woes
4Wall Street slides on concern over weak retail data, Delta spread
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : European stocks edge higher after data, virus worries linger

HOT NEWS