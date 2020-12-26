Log in
IMPORTANT DEC 29 DEADLINE: Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Raytheon Technologies Corporation f/k/a Raytheon Company – RTX

12/26/2020 | 11:00am EST
NEW YORK, Dec. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pawar Law Group announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased shares of Raytheon Technologies Corporation f/k/a Raytheon Company (NYSE: RTX) from February 10, 2016 through October 27, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Raytheon Technologies Corporation investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the class action, go here or call Vik Pawar, Esq. toll-free at 888-589-9804 or email info@pawarlawgroup.com for information on the class action.

According to the lawsuit,  defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Raytheon had inadequate disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting; (2) Raytheon had faulty financial accounting; (3) as a result, Raytheon misreported its costs regarding Raytheon’s Missiles & Defense business since 2009; (4) as a result of the foregoing, Raytheon was at risk of increased scrutiny from the government; (5) as a result of the foregoing, Raytheon would face a criminal investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice; and (6) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than December 29, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

No class has been certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you hire one. You may hire counsel of your choice. You may also do nothing at this time and be an absent member of the class. Your ability to share in any future recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff.

Pawar Law Group represents investors from around the world. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.
-------------------------------

Contact:
Vik Pawar, Esq.
Pawar Law Group
20 Vesey Street, Suite 1410
New York, NY 10007
Tel: (917) 261-2277
Fax: (212) 571-0938
info@pawarlawgroup.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
