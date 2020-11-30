IMS Launches Telematics App Development Framework

Boston, Massachusetts and Waterloo, Ontario, Canada, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IMS (Insurance & Mobility Solutions), one of the world’s top three providers of connected car data solutions to insurers, mobility operators and governments, is pleased to announce the immediate launch of One App, a development framework that enables the rapid creation of scalable, configurable telematics apps that promote higher levels of user engagement than those in market today.

Via One App, IMS offers customers across insurance and mobility full control over the configuration of customer-facing apps, and not just at branding or user interface (UI) design level. Applicable for app-as-a-sensor and feedback-only deployments, One App allows program-level customization for core functionality and feature sets and enables dynamic displays of content and messaging according to individual customer journeys. For example, at the outset users can be guided with personalized onboarding and set-up content, which then gives way to behavioral coaching, rewards and other incentives to promote safer driving. In the event of a collision being detected or claim being reported, the app will automatically promote content that guides the user on how to remain safe at the scene, and capture detail that will support the resolution process.

This is all made possible through One App’s groundbreaking ‘Dynamic Cards’ system, which enables plug-and-play content of any format, from video to text or graphically rich displays, to be displayed at the relevant time to ensure user engagement.

“Many telematics apps in the market today are quite one-dimensional, simply providing the same type of one-way driver feedback on safety scores, trip durations, and distances travelled, right from day one through to the user’s subscription expiring,” said Ed Rochfort, chief product officer at IMS. “After a while, the risk is that users become disengaged, particularly once their driving data stabilizes. We call this ‘driver feedback fatigue.’ While providing driver feedback is a central capability within One App, we believe successful telematics apps need to do more to keep users fully engaged, become safer drivers, and stay loyal to the program.”



With One App, insurers and mobility providers no longer need to launch separate apps to be able to take advantage of telematics capability – instead, the One App SDK can be embedded within in-market, third-party apps to augment functionality, and with the same level of configurability as apps that are originated via the framework by IMS. In addition to a more streamlined end-user experience, this also reduces the customer’s operational burden of having to manage a plethora of apps. And, for those customers running multiple programs using apps, a common development framework also brings cost and efficiency benefits.

“With the COVID-19 crisis and its inevitable impact on consumer interactions, maintaining regular touchpoints with customers has grown in importance for all the brands that we work with,” said Rochfort. “One App allows us to tailor feature-rich mobile apps that deliver bespoke digital experiences but without the bespoke price tag or development lead-time. In addition to these cost and operational benefits, we’re bringing ROI closer to our customers by helping them to deliver apps that are truly engaging, that influence behavior, and deliver better outcomes for all.”

For more information on One App, watch it in action at: https://vimeo.com/483678263 or download white papers and further details at: https://ims.tech/oneapp

# # #

About IMS (Insurance & Mobility Solutions)

IMS is a leading connected car solutions provider delivering services and analytics to insurers, governments, automotive OEMs and mobility operators. IMS is the developer of the cloud-based DriveSync® connected car platform which has received industry acclaim for its ability to offer customers a data source-agnostic, multi-device strategy for service provision versus a single focused technology approach. IMS is part of Trak Global Group, an international connected solutions provider with technology deployed in over a dozen territories, and its own in-house telematics insurance business, Carrot Insurance. For more information, visit www.ims.tech.

Attachments

Jennifer Overhulse St. Nick Media Services 859-803-6597 jen@stnickmedia.com