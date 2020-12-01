IMSEE: 12th Scientific Council for Statistics and Economic Studies Meeting

Monaco Statistics (IMSEE) held the 12th Scientific Council for Statistics and Economic Studies meeting on Friday 27 November. This year, the meeting was held via videoconference.

The meeting enabled the Scientific Council for Statistics and Economic Studies, which provides advice to H.E. the Minister of State, to learn about the work being carried out by Monaco Statistics now and about future projects, despite the current circumstances.

During the meeting, chaired by Mr Pierre-André Chaippori, Monaco Statistics Director Sophie Vincent presented the studies conducted during the course of the year over and above the organisation's usual publications. The latter continued to be issued according to the normal schedule in spite of current affairs and the unprecedented situation which resulted in additional work and analysis, some of it in support of Government departments.

In addition to Monaco Statistics' key publications (Monaco in Figures, GDP Report, Quarterly Economic Bulletins, Observatories and Focus by Sector reports), new thematic focus reports were also published: The Role of Women in Business, Digital, Self-Employed Workers and Temporary Work.

The report on the use of psychoactive substances and other non-substance addiction (ESPAD Survey) was issued on 23 September at a conference that was open to the public.

The other main issues addressed since the last meeting of the Scientific Council were: a study on cross-border employment in collaboration with the French National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE) for the Provence-Alpes-Cote d'Azur region, and the introduction of indicators to track violence against women, with an initial report published on this topic in January, in partnership with and supported by the Women's Rights Committee.

In parallel, alongside in-house programmes focused on the development of new processing systems and tools, and monitoring of sensitive and current data, Monaco Statistics is also continuing work to set up a study to measure gender pay gaps and will, in collaboration with the Department of Forward Studies, Urban Planning and Mobility (DPUM), take part in a mobility survey covering the wider Alpes Maritimes area. Finally, Monaco Statistics is now adopting a more international outlook and is seeking to take part in discussions organised by EUROSTAT and the United Nations Statistics Division between the national statistics institutes of numerous countries. This international dimension will help to publicise data and statistics relating to the Principality and the work of Monaco Statistics, and will also help the latter to engage in methodological discussions and hear feedback on the latest studies and practices of its peers.

All Monaco Statistics publications are available from the imsee.mc website and can be downloaded free of charge.