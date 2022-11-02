Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors

IN BRIEF: Atlantic Lithium shares surge on strong assay results

11/02/2022 | 10:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Atlantic Lithium Ltd - lithium asset developer and producer focused in West Africa - Reports strong assays from drilling programme now completed at Ewoyaa lithium project in Ghana, West Africa. This includes the "highest reported single reverse circulation assay result to date" of 4.52% lithium oxide over 1 metre in hole GRC0704 from 54 metres and 3.99% lithium oxide from 53 metres. Says about 21,000 metres of results from the 47,000 metre drilling programme have been reported to date. Also finds multiple high-grade and broad drill intersections at Ewoyaa.

Interim Chief Executive Officer Lennard Kolff says: "We are delighted to report ongoing high-grade drill intersections, both within the infill programme targeting conversion of Indicated to Measured resources and within the exploration programme targeting resource growth outside the current [compliant mineral resource estimate]".

Current stock price: 45.60 pence, up 16'% on Wednesday afternoon in London

12-month change: up sharply from 21.15 pence on November 2 last year

By Xindi Wei; xindiwei@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ATLANTIC LITHIUM LIMITED 18.12% 46.304 Delayed Quote.43.85%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -0.90% 413.45 Real-time Quote.-24.19%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -0.73% 135.13 Real-time Quote.-23.98%
Latest news "Companies"
10:41aKAR AUCTION SERVICES, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
10:40aCATERPILLAR INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
10:40aIN BRIEF: Allied Minds shareholders vote to de-list at end of November
AN
10:37aIMF names veteran Argentina, Ukraine negotiator Kozack as new spokesperson
RE
10:37aIN BRIEF: Foxtons launches new GBP3 million share buyback
AN
10:36aPutin: Moscow reserves right to quit grain deal, but won't stop grain reaching Turkey
RE
10:36aIN BRIEF: Polymetal International backs annual production outlook
AN
10:36aElectraMeccanica Announces Upcoming Investor Day
BU
10:35aRobert Half International : Interview Tips to Help You Land the Job You Want
PU
10:35aTrending : CVS to Pay $5 Billion to Settle Opioid Lawsuits
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Energy crisis chips away at Europe's industrial might
2Maersk 3Q Earnings Beat Expectations but Demand Seen Slowing This Year
3Analyst recommendations: BAT, Microsoft, NXP Semi, Snowflake, Clorox...
4Fed set for another big rate hike, may tamp down future tightening
5Carmaker Stellantis: will be vigilant after Musk's takeover of Twitter

HOT NEWS