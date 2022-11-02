IN BRIEF: Atlantic Lithium shares surge on strong assay results

Atlantic Lithium Ltd - lithium asset developer and producer focused in West Africa - Reports strong assays from drilling programme now completed at Ewoyaa lithium project in Ghana, West Africa. This includes the "highest reported single reverse circulation assay result to date" of 4.52% lithium oxide over 1 metre in hole GRC0704 from 54 metres and 3.99% lithium oxide from 53 metres. Says about 21,000 metres of results from the 47,000 metre drilling programme have been reported to date. Also finds multiple high-grade and broad drill intersections at Ewoyaa.

Interim Chief Executive Officer Lennard Kolff says: "We are delighted to report ongoing high-grade drill intersections, both within the infill programme targeting conversion of Indicated to Measured resources and within the exploration programme targeting resource growth outside the current [compliant mineral resource estimate]".

Current stock price: 45.60 pence, up 16'% on Wednesday afternoon in London

12-month change: up sharply from 21.15 pence on November 2 last year

By Xindi Wei; xindiwei@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.