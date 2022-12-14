Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors

IN BRIEF: BWA receives three exploration licences in Cameroon

12/14/2022 | 05:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BWA Group PLC - London-based minerals exploration - On Tuesday, says it has received Nkoteng 2, Dehane 2 and Dehane 3 heavy mineral sands exploration licences, located in central Cameroon. Says the granting of Dehane 2 is particularly positive as licence covers the mouth of the Nyong river system as it empties into the Gulf of Guinea. "A river mouth can lead to a change in flow conditions that can cause the fluvial system to deposit any supplementary sediment it is carrying", it explains.

Additionally, BWA says the granting of Nkoteng 2 is extremely positive as this licence covers an additional 50 kilometres of strike length of the Sanaga river system, an area known to be prospective for Ilmenite, Rutile, Zircon and Kyanite heavy mineral sand mineralisation.

The Nkoteng 2 and Dehane 2 permits are valid for three years until November 14 in 2025. The Dehane 3 permit is also valid for three years until December 5 in the same year.

Chair James Butterfield says: "We are pleased to have the Nkoteng 2, Dehane 2 and 3 Licences officially granted and certification paperwork in hand, which gives us full access to commence planned exploration work. The addition of these new licences almost double our prospective land holding in the region and we look forward to exploring the additional 100 kilometres of river system, 20 kilometres of coastal region and associated floodplains that the licences give us access to."

Current stock price: last traded in October on AQSE at 0.45 pence for GBP2.2 million market capitalisation

By Xindi Wei, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Latest news "Companies"
05:21aBinance sees net inflows of around $718 mln to ethereum wallets…
RE
05:21aDanske Bank pays $2bn to settle Estonian money laundering scandal
AQ
05:20aItaly's Eni eyes biorefinery in Malaysia with Petronas, Euglena
RE
05:20aTonghai Financial Garners CarbonCare Label Three Years in A Row, "CarbonCare Label Level 3 - Achievement" This Year and "CarbonCare Star Label" Special Recognition
AQ
05:18aRussia may increase grain export quota - Interfax cites agriculture minister
RE
05:18aJPMorgan Japanese swings to investments loss but Japan outlook hopeful
AN
05:17aGold holds above $1,800/oz in run-up to Fed verdict
RE
05:16aChordate introduces migraine treatment in Saudi Arabia and selects new market partner
AQ
05:14aChinese dealers seek compensation over Stellantis Jeep failure
RE
05:12aIN BRIEF: BWA receives three exploration licences in Cameroon
AN
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks welcome U.S. inflation relief, but wary of Fed
2Inditex Upbeat on Full Year After 3Q Beat Hopes
3TUI Group: Strong summer ensures significantly positive underlying EBIT
4Analysis-Bludgeoned bond markets hope peak inflation will bring revival..
5British American Tobacco dips as US flavoured tobacco bans looks likely

HOT NEWS