IN BRIEF: BWA receives three exploration licences in Cameroon

BWA Group PLC - London-based minerals exploration - On Tuesday, says it has received Nkoteng 2, Dehane 2 and Dehane 3 heavy mineral sands exploration licences, located in central Cameroon. Says the granting of Dehane 2 is particularly positive as licence covers the mouth of the Nyong river system as it empties into the Gulf of Guinea. "A river mouth can lead to a change in flow conditions that can cause the fluvial system to deposit any supplementary sediment it is carrying", it explains.

Additionally, BWA says the granting of Nkoteng 2 is extremely positive as this licence covers an additional 50 kilometres of strike length of the Sanaga river system, an area known to be prospective for Ilmenite, Rutile, Zircon and Kyanite heavy mineral sand mineralisation.

The Nkoteng 2 and Dehane 2 permits are valid for three years until November 14 in 2025. The Dehane 3 permit is also valid for three years until December 5 in the same year.

Chair James Butterfield says: "We are pleased to have the Nkoteng 2, Dehane 2 and 3 Licences officially granted and certification paperwork in hand, which gives us full access to commence planned exploration work. The addition of these new licences almost double our prospective land holding in the region and we look forward to exploring the additional 100 kilometres of river system, 20 kilometres of coastal region and associated floodplains that the licences give us access to."

Current stock price: last traded in October on AQSE at 0.45 pence for GBP2.2 million market capitalisation

By Xindi Wei, Alliance News reporter

