Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors

IN BRIEF: EDX Medical starts trading on AQSE following takeover

11/21/2022 | 03:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EDX Medical Group PLC - London-based developer of diagnostics products to help predict disease risk - Started trading on AQSE last week following GBP12 million reverse takeover by special purpose acquisition company TECC Capital PLC. Raised GBP1.2 million via placing 20.0 million shares at 6 pence per share. Chair of newly restructured company is Jason Holt, and chief executive officer is Michael Hudson. Chief scientific officer is Christopher Evans. TECC's former chair Sandy Barblett, and former CEO John Taylor step down from the board.

Current stock price: 5.25 pence for GBP13.2 million market capitalisation

By Tom Budszus; tombudszus@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Latest news "Companies"
08:21aEuropean stocks slip on worries about China's COVID curbs
RE
08:21aPvr : SAP SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
08:19aRetail Estates : 21/11/2022 - Half-Year report 2022-2023
PU
08:19aHallmark : Board Meeting for Approval of Financial Statements for the 1st Quarter ended 30 September 2022
PU
08:19aCanara Bank : Requirement of premises for various branches viz. haidernagar mohammad ganj hussainabad paduma under ranchi circle
PU
08:19aBank Al Etihad : Board Of Directors-(UBSI)-2022-11-21
PU
08:17aNorsk Hydro : Fixed income investor meetings and contemplated sustainability-linked bond issuance
AQ
08:16aIN BRIEF: EDX Medical starts trading on AQSE following takeover
AN
08:16aWebcast details for Orrön Energy's Q3 presentation
GL
08:15aStanChart sees Asia, Middle East as bright spots in weak global economy
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Chinese carmakers target more European sales with five-star EVs
2Disney brings back Bob Iger as CEO in bid to boost growth
3RHEINMETALL AG : Upgraded to Buy by Deutsche Bank
4Tesla safety at centre of South Korean trial over fiery, fatal crash
5SAP SE : Upgraded to Buy by Barclays

HOT NEWS