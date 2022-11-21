IN BRIEF: EDX Medical starts trading on AQSE following takeover

EDX Medical Group PLC - London-based developer of diagnostics products to help predict disease risk - Started trading on AQSE last week following GBP12 million reverse takeover by special purpose acquisition company TECC Capital PLC. Raised GBP1.2 million via placing 20.0 million shares at 6 pence per share. Chair of newly restructured company is Jason Holt, and chief executive officer is Michael Hudson. Chief scientific officer is Christopher Evans. TECC's former chair Sandy Barblett, and former CEO John Taylor step down from the board.

Current stock price: 5.25 pence for GBP13.2 million market capitalisation

