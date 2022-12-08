Advanced search
  Homepage
  News
News
News

IN BRIEF: Metal Tiger notes Cobre's new chief executive officer

12/08/2022 | 09:36am EST
Metal Tiger PLC - AIM-listed investor in natural resource opportunities - Notes Cobre Ltd, in which it holds a stake of around 21%, appoints Adam Wooldridge as new chief executive officer, effective immediately. Adds that Wooldridge is a founding partner of Kalahari Metals Ltd, in which Metal Tiger held a big stake until the end of November, when it sold its interest to Cobre. Metal Tiger says Wooldridge is a geophysicist and geologist with over 25 years experience in Africa, the Middle East and Europe.

Current stock price: 11.31 pence, down 1.7% on Thursday

12-month change: down 45%

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COBRE LIMITED -5.13% 0.185 Delayed Quote.96.81%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 1.21% 474.97 Real-time Quote.-12.48%
METAL TIGER PLC -1.13% 11.37 Delayed Quote.-43.90%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 1.18% 156.6 Real-time Quote.-11.64%
S&P GSCI COPPER INDEX 2 1.46% 607.3882 Real-time Quote.-13.25%
