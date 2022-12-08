IN BRIEF: Metal Tiger notes Cobre's new chief executive officer

Metal Tiger PLC - AIM-listed investor in natural resource opportunities - Notes Cobre Ltd, in which it holds a stake of around 21%, appoints Adam Wooldridge as new chief executive officer, effective immediately. Adds that Wooldridge is a founding partner of Kalahari Metals Ltd, in which Metal Tiger held a big stake until the end of November, when it sold its interest to Cobre. Metal Tiger says Wooldridge is a geophysicist and geologist with over 25 years experience in Africa, the Middle East and Europe.

Current stock price: 11.31 pence, down 1.7% on Thursday

12-month change: down 45%

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News reporter

