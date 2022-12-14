IN BRIEF: One Health half-year revenue and profit jumps

One Health Group PLC - provider of NHS-funded medical procedures - Posts revenue of GBP9.8 million in the six months ended September 30, up 17% from GBP8.4 million the year before. Pretax profit increases slightly to GBP255,859 from GBP254,377. Underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation amount to GBP510,211, up 15% from GBP445,336 the year before. Declares an interim dividend of 1.66 pence per share, in line with policy.

Chief Executive Officer Adam Binns says: "We have seen new patient referrals 11% above the level experienced in the first half of the year to March 31, being the last year prior to the Covid-19 pandemic".

In November, One Health debuted on the AQSE Growth Market, after it raised GBP1.6 million in its initial public offering.

Current stock price: last traded on Dec 1 at 174.5 pence for GBP17.4 million market capitalisation

