Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors

IN BRIEF: Visum extends North American presence with new agreement

11/08/2022 | 09:38am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Visum Technologies PLC - Northamptonshire, England-based video technology for leisure market - Enters collaboration agreement with Canada's Kool Replay. Established in 2016, Kool Replay has delivered over 70 projects to zipline and bungee rope operators, waterparks, family centres, and amusement parks in Canada and the US, it says. Visum already has "flagship" clients in place in North America and Europe.

Visum Chief Executive Marc Dixon says: "We see this as a win-win relationship for both companies allowing each business to offer a broader, non-competing, suite of products covering a wider range of installations to our respective client bases." As part of Visum's North American market development, Dixon will be unveiling the company's 2023 product suit next week, including two new products.

Current stock price: 20 pence

12-month change: up 43%

By Sophie Rose; sophierose@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Latest news "Companies"
10:03aHelbiz Kitchen Expands its Food Delivery Business with Glovo and Deliveroo
BU
10:03aAmerican Woodmark Corporation Announces Second Quarter Conference Call on the Internet
BU
10:02aCovalon Launches New "CLABSI Conscious" Campaign to Help Children Heal Without Infections
PR
10:01aQuickbit launches its consumer offering in the Netherlands - continues its geographical expansion
AQ
10:01aCantargia's CAN10 demonstrates positive activity in systemic sclerosis models in new data presented at ACR Convergence 2022
AQ
10:01aMiddlefield Banc Corp. Receives Shareholder Approval for Merger with Liberty Bancshares, Inc.
AQ
10:01aUniversal Ibogaine Announces Formation of Advisory Board
AQ
10:01aBloomingdale's Taps Boll & Branch To Introduce New, Sustainable Luxury Bedding Collection
PR
10:01aBel Appoints Ping Gencianeo as a Global ESG Director Demonstrating its Commitment to ESG Focus
PR
10:01aWACKER CHEMIE AG : DZ Bank keeps its Buy rating
MD
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Weedkiller windfall helps Bayer top profit forecasts
2Exclusive-Nvidia offers new advanced chip for China that meets U.S. exp..
3Renault gears up to go electric, Geely steps on the gas
4Grifols S A : ' Biopharma delivers robust 34% operational growth in Q3,..
5China stocks end lower as domestic COVID cases hit 6-month high

HOT NEWS