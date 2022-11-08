IN BRIEF: Visum extends North American presence with new agreement

Visum Technologies PLC - Northamptonshire, England-based video technology for leisure market - Enters collaboration agreement with Canada's Kool Replay. Established in 2016, Kool Replay has delivered over 70 projects to zipline and bungee rope operators, waterparks, family centres, and amusement parks in Canada and the US, it says. Visum already has "flagship" clients in place in North America and Europe.

Visum Chief Executive Marc Dixon says: "We see this as a win-win relationship for both companies allowing each business to offer a broader, non-competing, suite of products covering a wider range of installations to our respective client bases." As part of Visum's North American market development, Dixon will be unveiling the company's 2023 product suit next week, including two new products.

Current stock price: 20 pence

12-month change: up 43%

By Sophie Rose; sophierose@alliancenews.com

