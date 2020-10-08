Oct 8 - Every week, Reuters journalists produce
Virus shatters Latin America's middle class dreams
BUENOS AIRES/SANTIAGO/LIMA/MEXICO CITY, Oct 7 - When the
coronavirus hit Chile and abruptly cost Lorena Rodriguez her
job, the 47-year-old nanny took a painful decision to pawn her
jewelry - gifts from decades earlier - for cash.
(HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/LATAM-POVERTY (INSIGHT, PIX, TV, GRAPHIC),
by Adam Jourdan, Aislinn Laing, Maria Cervantes and Diego Oré,
1248 words)
'Wonder Woman' director warns movie-going could become
extinct
LOS ANGELES, Oct 7 - Patty Jenkins' new "Wonder Woman" movie
has been delayed three times during the coronavirus pandemic.
Now, the director is sounding the alarm that movie-going itself
is under real threat. (PEOPLE-PATTY JENKINS/ (TV), by Lisa
Richwine, 407 words)
Wide-bodied 747 crowned Alaska’s fattest bear
ANCHORAGE, Oct 7 - In Alaska’s annual battle of
heavyweights, a salmon-chomping bruin named 747 – like the
jetliner – has emerged as the most fabulously fat. (ALASKA-FAT
BEAR/ (PIX), by Yereth Rosen, 353 words)
'We don't give up really easy': Navajo ranchers battle
climate change
CEDAR RIDGE, Oct 5 - Two decades into a severe drought on
the Navajo reservation, the open range around Maybelle Sloan’s
sheep farm stretches out in a brown expanse of earth and
sagebrush. (CLIMATE-CHANGE/USA-NAVAJO (PIX), by Stephanie Keith
and Andrew Hay, 711 words)
Singapore's last village proves nostalgic tourism hit in
pandemic
SINGAPORE, Oct 5 - Hidden between the skyscrapers of
Singapore's urban jungle sits Kampong Lorong Buangkok - the only
surviving traditional village in this modern city-state of 5.7
million people. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SINGAPORE-TOURISM (PIX,
TV), by Joseph Campbell, 341 words)
Canada karaoke bar lets customers sing in the shower during
pandemic
HAMILTON, Oct 5 - A Canadian karaoke bar is letting its
customers sing in the shower during the pandemic - to keep
people safe, they've constructed a shower stall, complete with
curtains and tubular piping, on stage.
(HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CANADA-KARAOKE (PIX), by Carlos Osorio, 278
words)
'A blessing in disguise': COVID gives boost to Portugal's
bicycle makers
LISBON, Oct 5 - Portugal's bicycle makers feared for their
future when the coronavirus pandemic forced them in March to
shut for two months but 2020 now looks set to be a bumper year
as people shun public transport and opt for healthier ways of
getting around. (HEALTH–CORONAVIRUS/PORTUGAL-BICYCLES (PIX, TV),
by Sergio Goncalves and Miguel Pereira, 539 words)
Prague cafe hits sweet spot with coronavirus-shaped dessert
PRAGUE, Oct 7 - A restaurant in Prague's historic centre has
invented a dessert shaped like the novel coronavirus, an attempt
to arrest a slump in business that is already proving a hit with
customers. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CZECH-CAKE (TV, PIX), moved, 284
words)
Pandemic prompts drive-through pet blessing in Philippines
MANILA, - Coronavirus-wary animal owners in the Philippines
had their pets blessed via a drive-through ceremony on Sunday to
mark World Animal Day and the feast of Saint Francis of Assisi,
the patron saint of animals.
(HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/PHILIPPINES-ANIMAL DAY (TV, PIX), moved, 180
words)
In Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Erdogan eyes Turkey's place in
world order
ANKARA, Oct 7 - President Tayyip Erdogan’s strong backing
for Azerbaijan in the conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh has set
Turkey apart from other big nations and alarmed NATO allies that
are demanding a ceasefire. (ARMENIA-AZERBAIJAN/ERDOGAN
(ANALYSIS, (PIX, TV) 803 words)
(Compiled by Leela de Kretser, Patrick Enright and Tiffany Wu)