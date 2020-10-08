Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

IN CASE YOU MISSED ITSchedule of Reuters features from this week

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/08/2020 | 01:00am EDT

Oct 8 - Every week, Reuters journalists produce scores of multimedia features and human-interest stories from around the world.

Below are some engaging stories selected by our editors, as well as explanatory context and background to help you understand world events. For a full schedule of news and events, please go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

Virus shatters Latin America's middle class dreams

BUENOS AIRES/SANTIAGO/LIMA/MEXICO CITY, Oct 7 - When the coronavirus hit Chile and abruptly cost Lorena Rodriguez her job, the 47-year-old nanny took a painful decision to pawn her jewelry - gifts from decades earlier - for cash. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/LATAM-POVERTY (INSIGHT, PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), by Adam Jourdan, Aislinn Laing, Maria Cervantes and Diego Oré, 1248 words)

'Wonder Woman' director warns movie-going could become extinct

LOS ANGELES, Oct 7 - Patty Jenkins' new "Wonder Woman" movie has been delayed three times during the coronavirus pandemic. Now, the director is sounding the alarm that movie-going itself is under real threat. (PEOPLE-PATTY JENKINS/ (TV), by Lisa Richwine, 407 words)

Wide-bodied 747 crowned Alaska’s fattest bear

ANCHORAGE, Oct 7 - In Alaska’s annual battle of heavyweights, a salmon-chomping bruin named 747 – like the jetliner – has emerged as the most fabulously fat. (ALASKA-FAT BEAR/ (PIX), by Yereth Rosen, 353 words)

'We don't give up really easy': Navajo ranchers battle climate change

CEDAR RIDGE, Oct 5 - Two decades into a severe drought on the Navajo reservation, the open range around Maybelle Sloan’s sheep farm stretches out in a brown expanse of earth and sagebrush. (CLIMATE-CHANGE/USA-NAVAJO (PIX), by Stephanie Keith and Andrew Hay, 711 words)

Singapore's last village proves nostalgic tourism hit in pandemic

SINGAPORE, Oct 5 - Hidden between the skyscrapers of Singapore's urban jungle sits Kampong Lorong Buangkok - the only surviving traditional village in this modern city-state of 5.7 million people. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SINGAPORE-TOURISM (PIX, TV), by Joseph Campbell, 341 words)

Canada karaoke bar lets customers sing in the shower during pandemic

HAMILTON, Oct 5 - A Canadian karaoke bar is letting its customers sing in the shower during the pandemic - to keep people safe, they've constructed a shower stall, complete with curtains and tubular piping, on stage. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CANADA-KARAOKE (PIX), by Carlos Osorio, 278 words)

'A blessing in disguise': COVID gives boost to Portugal's bicycle makers

LISBON, Oct 5 - Portugal's bicycle makers feared for their future when the coronavirus pandemic forced them in March to shut for two months but 2020 now looks set to be a bumper year as people shun public transport and opt for healthier ways of getting around. (HEALTH–CORONAVIRUS/PORTUGAL-BICYCLES (PIX, TV), by Sergio Goncalves and Miguel Pereira, 539 words)

Prague cafe hits sweet spot with coronavirus-shaped dessert

PRAGUE, Oct 7 - A restaurant in Prague's historic centre has invented a dessert shaped like the novel coronavirus, an attempt to arrest a slump in business that is already proving a hit with customers. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CZECH-CAKE (TV, PIX), moved, 284 words)

Pandemic prompts drive-through pet blessing in Philippines

MANILA, - Coronavirus-wary animal owners in the Philippines had their pets blessed via a drive-through ceremony on Sunday to mark World Animal Day and the feast of Saint Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/PHILIPPINES-ANIMAL DAY (TV, PIX), moved, 180 words)

In Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Erdogan eyes Turkey's place in world order

ANKARA, Oct 7 - President Tayyip Erdogan’s strong backing for Azerbaijan in the conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh has set Turkey apart from other big nations and alarmed NATO allies that are demanding a ceasefire. (ARMENIA-AZERBAIJAN/ERDOGAN (ANALYSIS, (PIX, TV) 803 words)

UNDERSTANDING THE U.S. ELECTION

GRAPHIC-State of the battlegrounds (https://tmsnrt.rs/34wmzDT)

FACTBOX-Control of U.S. Senate at play in 10 key competitive races

FACTBOX-What a Joe Biden win could mean for financial policy

EXPLAINER-Challengers, observers and electioneering: the history and rules of U.S. poll watching

EXPLAINER-What happens to the U.S. presidential election if a candidate dies or becomes incapacitated?

EXPLAINER-How Mike Pence could temporarily assume control if Trump becomes incapacitated

FACTBOX-White House staff, top Republicans who have tested positive for coronavirus

GRAPHIC-Voting by mail (https://tmsnrt.rs/3iE94H6)

TRACKING COVID-19

GRAPHIC-COVID-19 cases surge in U.S. Midwest and Northeast (https://tmsnrt.rs/2WTOZDR)

FACTBOX-Pandemic, oil crash trigger bankruptcies in Corporate America

Vaccine bootcamp: how your body uses different kinds of vaccines to develop immunity (https://tmsnrt.rs/34cAleD)

Global tracker (https://tmsnrt.rs/32CyMHu)

U.S. tracker (https://tmsnrt.rs/2ySIhG0)

The Lifeline Pipeline: the drugs, tests and tactics that may conquer coronavirus (https://reut.rs/3bhMUaE)

Prominent people diagnosed with COVID-19 (https://reut.rs/38zyAtI)

OTHER EXPLANATORY CONTENT

FACTBOX-How does the Nobel Peace Prize work?

FACTBOX-How Big Tech companies gain and maintain dominance

FACTBOX-What is QAnon and how are online platforms taking action on it?

GRAPHIC-How thawing permafrost could fuel climate warning (https://tmsnrt.rs/36GoxUJ)

FACTBOX-Kyrgyzstan slides again into political turmoil

NEWSMAKER-Kuwait's new crown prince is a security czar who shunned limelight

GRAPHIC-Up in smoke: California wine country counts the cost of wildfire damage (https://tmsnrt.rs/3dbvZZs) (Compiled by Leela de Kretser, Patrick Enright and Tiffany Wu)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:13aHK stocks slip on reports of potential U.S. restrictions on Tencent
RE
01:12aDollar, yen lower as U.S. stimulus hopes boost sentiment
RE
01:11aBOJ raises assessment for eight of Japan's nine regions
RE
01:11aInvestors eye discounted U.S. healthcare sector as Biden's lead in polls grows
RE
01:10aU.S. vice presidential debate reinforces concerns of policy deadlock
RE
01:10aJapan service sector sentiment improves in Sept to 2-1/2-year high
RE
01:10aBANK OF JAPAN : Regional Economic Report (Summary) (Oct. 2020)
PU
01:07aDollar, yen lower as U.S. stimulus hopes boost sentiment
RE
01:02aOil prices edge up as Hurricane Delta approaches U.S. Gulf of Mexico
RE
01:01aNZ ELECTION : Support for opposition national party drops to 32% - poll
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. : ITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : 10/07/2020 Reference Form 2019
2ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : could profit from COVID-19 vaccine as early as July - FT
3TOSHIBA CORPORATION : TOSHIBA : to accelerate development of pure hydrogen fuel cell module for vessels and ra..
4COOPER ENERGY LIMITED : COOPER ENERGY : Form 604 Change of interests of substantial holder L1 Capital Pty Ltd ..
5AMAZON.COM, INC. : Amazon sends legal notice to Future Group over Reliance deal

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group