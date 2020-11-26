Nov 26 - Every week, Reuters journalists produce
Naples stunned by the death of its soccer idol, Maradona
NAPLES - In the southern Italian city of Naples, soccer is a
religion and Diego Armando Maradona was its God.
Dutch DJs spinning tunes from home to beat lockdown blues
AMSTERDAM, Nov 24 - In normal times, Dutch disc jockey
Oliver Heldens performs for thousands of fans at electronic
dance shows around the world.
Space oddity? Monolith in Utah desert mystifies helicopter
crew
Nov 24 - They were on a mission to count sheep when they
Suited avatars and digital offices: traders and bankers
embrace VR
LONDON, Nov 24 - Once the preserve of gamers, virtual
reality (VR) has been seized on by the financial sector as a way
of enlivening home working for lonely traders or isolated
executives and replicating real-world sales, networking or
'We're drowning': COVID cases flood hospitals in America's
heartland
Nov 24 - Dr. Drew Miller knew his patient had to be moved.
The vital signs of the 30-year-old COVID-19 victim were
crashing, and Kearny County Hospital in rural Lakin, Kansas,
just wasn’t equipped to handle the case. Miller, Kearny’s chief
medical officer - who doubles as the county health officer -
called around to larger hospitals in search of an ICU
Decades of work, and half a dose of fortune, drove Oxford
vaccine success
LONDON/FRANKFURT, Nov 24 - It took Oxford University's
brightest minds decades of work to give them the expertise to
develop a COVID-19 vaccine. In the end, it was a momentary error
- and a dose of good fortune - that carried them over the line.
'People need mountains': Swiss ski resorts buck Alpine
lockdowns
ZERMATT, Nov 21 - Blue skies over the Matterhorn drew skiers
and snowboarders to Zermatt on Saturday, as well as police to
break up crowds, as Switzerland's modest coronavirus
restrictions allowed near-normal operations while other Alpine
German restaurant bears out pandemic with furry customers
FRANKFURT, Nov 25 - The owner of a Frankfurt restaurant is
staging a protest against the coronavirus lockdown in Germany by
filling his tables with a hundred stuffed toy pandas, in a play
