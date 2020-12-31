Dec 31 - Every week, Reuters journalists produce
In Simone Biles’ path, a fearless young gymnast learns new
2020 routine
Dec 30 - Ty-La Morris has always been special. She was a
little older than one year old when she crawled to the edge of
her bed and did the splits, and she was three years old when she
mastered the cartwheel, able to flip around the length of a
football field. (GYMNASTICS-USA/NEW YORK (PIX), by Amy Tennery,
703 words) (https://reut.rs/3rpSMas)
'Boris the betrayer' has swindled us over Brexit, England's
fishermen say
NEWLYN, England, Dec 30 - For England's fishermen, Prime
Minister Boris Johnson's Brexit trade deal is a betrayal because
it allows some European Union boats continued access to
Britain's rich inshore coastal waters. (BRITAIN-EU/FISH (PIX,
TV), by Guy Faulconbridge, 875 words)
Thai women gold panners are rare winners in COVID-hit
economy
SUHKHIRIN, Thailand, Dec 30 - As the yellowish mud swirls
away in the waters of Thailand's Sai Buri river, Sunisa
Srisuwanno lifts her wooden pan with a cluster of gleaming
specks caught in the centre. (THAILAND-GOLD/ (PIX, TV), by
Matthew Tostevin, 361 words)
From labs to jabs: The journey of COVID-19 vaccines from
creation to inoculation
The frontrunners in the global COVID-19 vaccine race have
emerged and the first injections have been administered in
Britain, the United States and elsewhere. But the route to
distribute these much-anticipated vaccines across the world will
be a challenge that will require deep freezes, careful timing,
planes, trains, trucks and maybe even some intrepid donkeys.(https://tmsnrt.rs/3rF603e)
SPECIAL REPORT-Nuns arrested as Beijing turns up heat on
Church in Hong Kong
HONG KONG, Dec 30 - In a high-walled Art Deco villa in the
Hong Kong suburbs of Kowloon, the Vatican operates an unofficial
diplomatic mission, its only political outpost of any kind in
China. (HONGKONG-SECURITY/CHURCH (SPECIAL REPORT; PIX), by Greg
Torode, 3381 words)
'Pray floods don't kill us': A day on Rohingya's remote
Bangladesh island
BHASAN CHAR, Bangladesh, Dec 29 - As a Bangladeshi naval
ship anchored off a remote Bay of Bengal island, some of the
Rohingya Muslim refugees aboard clapped in anticipation of
starting a new life on a piece of land that did not even exist
two decades ago. (BANGLADESH-ROHINGYA/ISLAND (PIX, TV), by
Mohammad Ponir Hossain, 541 words)
In old Bangkok, a goddess resists a wave of gentrification
BANGKOK, Dec 31 - Inside the shrine of Chao Mae Thap Thim in
Bangkok, a figurine of the sea goddess Mazu sits in the centre
of a gold-framed altar of deities in a room festooned with
lanterns and Chinese scriptures. (THAILAND-GENTRIFICATION/
(WIDER IMAGE, PIX, TV), by Jorge Silva, 561 words)
(https://reut.rs/3o573Y4)
Woolly rhino remains found in melting Siberian permafrost
MOSCOW, Dec 30 - Russian scientists are poring over the
well-preserved remains of a woolly rhinoceros that likely roamed
the Siberian hinterland more than 12,000 years ago after it was
found in the diamond-producing region of Yakutia.
(RUSSIA-PERMAFROST/RHINO (PIX, TV), moved, 159 words)
Drainage works unearth Roman baths in heart of Jordan's
capital
AMMAN, Dec 29 - The discovery of the ruins of old Roman
baths during the construction of a major drainage system in the
heart of Jordan's capital has posed a dilemma: how to preserve
the country's ancient past while providing for its modern
future? (JORDAN-ANTIQUITIES/ (PIX, TV), by Suleiman Al-Khalidi
and Muath Freij, 318 words)
