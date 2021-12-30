Dec 30 - Every week, Reuters journalists produce
New Waterford crystals added to Times Square's New Year's
Eve ball
NEW YORK - New Waterford crystals joined over 2,000
sparkling triangles covering the ball that drops over New York's
Times Square every year, days before the countdown to 2022.
(NEW-YEAR/USA-NEW YORK-CRYSTALS (TV, PIX), 268 words)
'You've won your weight in oysters!' - note in shells stops
thieves
LEUCATE, France - When thieves stole three tonnes of oysters
from French shellfish farmer Christophe Guinot, he came up with
a solution: planting secret notes inside oyster shells to help
police track down the thieves. (FRANCE-OYSTERS/ (TV, PIX), 326
words)
Trash for rice: Bali recycling scheme gives families
pandemic lifeline
GIANYAR, Indonesia - For Balinese souvenir shop owner I
Kadek Rai Nama Rupat, the past two years during the COVID-19
pandemic have been a fight for survival. The pandemic has
prevented the foreign tourists that usually throng businesses
like his on the Indonesian resort island from coming and rising
food prices have compounded the economic pain. But a local
non-profit group is offering help by exchanging rice for plastic
trash that is then sold to a recycling
company.(HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/INDONESIA-PLASTIC (TV, PIX), 308
words)
Female trucker sounds alarm on Spain's haulier shortage
ON THE ROAD FROM VALENCIA TO PERPIGNAN - Working as a truck
driver has not always been easy for Begona Urmeneta but she
loves her job and says Spain needs people like her more than
ever as Europe struggles with an acute shortage of hauliers.
(SPAIN-WOMEN/TRUCK DRIVERS (TV, PIX), 492 words)
Greek divers discover Italian World War Two submarine wreck
ATHENS - Greek divers have discovered the wreckage of an
Italian submarine 80 years after it was sunk by the Allied
Forces in the Aegean Sea during World War Two.
(GREECE-WW2/SHIPWRECK (PIX), 167 words)
Baked Alaska - record December warmth and winter rains
ANCHORAGE, Alaska - An unusual winter warm spell in Alaska
has brought daytime temperatures soaring past 60 degrees
Fahrenheit (15.5°C) and torrents of rain at a time of year
normally associated with bitter cold and fluffy snow.
(USA-WEATHER/ALASKA (PIX), 532 words)
U.S. reality TV star Paris Hilton launches metaverse
business on Roblox
Paris Hilton commands as much as $1 million a night working
as a celebrity DJ, entertaining partiers at clubs in China,
Dubai and on the Spanish vacation island of Ibiza. This New
Year’s Eve, she will be playing an electronic set for the
revelers who drop by a venue of a different sort -- her virtual
island on Roblox. (TECH-METAVERSE/PARISHILTON (PIX), 663 words)
U.S. retailers may pay the price for 'extended' holiday
return season
Major U.S. retailers' longer return policies, launched
during the pandemic this year to lure consumers, could leave
them facing much higher costs if shoppers bring back a
record-setting $112 billion in gifts bought during the extended
holiday shopping season. (RETAIL-HOLIDAYSHOPPING/USA-RETURNS
(ANALYSIS, PIX), 825 words)
California commission claims retailers violating plastic bag
law
LOS ANGELES - Big retailers are breaking California law and
misleading consumers by selling plastic shopping bags bearing
language and symbols that falsely suggest the bags can be
recycled, a state-appointed commission alleged this month.
(USA-CALIFORNIA/RECYCLING-PLASTICS (EXCLUSIVE), 1,338 words)
Scans reveal details of unwrapped ancient Egyptian mummy
CAIRO - Researchers have used digital technology to take the
first accurate look inside the mummy of King Amenhotep I, which
has remained unwrapped in modern times. (EGYPT-ANTIQUITIES/)
EXPLANATORY CONTENT
EXPLAINER-Hefty to-do list awaits Fed's next regulatory
chief [nL1N2TD117
