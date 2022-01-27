Jan 27 - Every week, Reuters journalists produce
Gaza's first health food store offers sweet alternative for
diabetics
GAZA - Diabetics and the calorie-conscious can enjoy a
richer diet at Gaza's first health food store, where cookies,
sweets and other foods are prepared with a sugar substitute.
(HEALTH-PALESTINIANS/GAZA (TV, PIX), 300 words)
Visitors to Colombian house find world turned upside down
after pandemic
GUATAVITA, Colombia - An upside down house built in
Colombia's Guatavita, a short distance from the capital of
Bogota, is capturing the imagination of visitors looking for fun
following coronavirus restrictions. (COLOMBIA-HOUSE/ (PIX, TV),
233 words)
Futuristic mushroom? All-glass House of Music blooms in
Budapest park
BUDAPEST - With its serrated glass walls and perforated roof
that allows natural light to permeate its halls, Budapest's
futuristic new concert hall aims to create harmony between
nature and music, giving visitors an uplifting experience.
(HUNGARY-MUSIC/GLASSHOUSE (PIX, TV), 340 words)
Taiwan family helps keep hand-made 'joss paper' tradition
alive
MIAOLI, Taiwan - Painstakingly, women of retirement age
adorn sheet after sheet of yellow joss paper with gold and
silver leaf and red paint to satisfy last orders for sacrificial
cash offerings ahead of next month's Lunar New Year festival.
(LUNAR-NEWYEAR/TAIWAN (TV, PIX), 337 words)
Vietnam artist marks Lunar New Year with hundreds of carved
tigers
DUONG LAM, Vietnam - As Vietnam prepares to celebrate the
Year of the Tiger next month, local artist Nguyen Tan Phat has
been busy making hundreds of ornately carved sculptures of
tigers to mark the upcoming Lunar New Year.
(LUNAR-NEWYEAR/VIETNAM-TIGER CARVINGS (TV, PIX), 266 words)
Bolivians trade dreams of riches for good health in
indigenous miniature festival
LA PAZ - Like many Bolivian artisans, Joselyn Quispe was
used to selling tiny houses, cars and dollar bills in January
during the local Aymara Festival of Alasita, where people buy
miniatures related to their personal wishes for the year. But
this year, Bolivians are not as focused on material things.
(BOLIVIA-TRADITION/MINIATURE FAIR (PIX, TV), 324 words)
Crunch time: Japan's 'miracle' snack gets first price hike
after decades
TOKYO - The maker of Japan's Umaibo corn puff is raising
prices for the first time, in a shock for fans of the "miracle"
snack beloved for decades for its crunch and 10-yen price tag.
(JAPAN-ECONOMY/INFLATION-SNACKS (PIX, TV), 447 words)
London exhibition explores animal instincts of Francis Bacon
LONDON - A new exhibition opening in London explores how
Francis Bacon drew on photographs of animals, such as the scream
of a chimpanzee, for his sometimes unsettling depictions of
people. (ART-FRANCIS BACON/ (PIX, TV), 239 words)
Imagine no possessions: Beatles memorabilia (virtually) up
for auction
LONDON - John Lennon's son Julian is auctioning off pieces
of memorabilia relating to the Beatles, including three guitars
given to him by his father and handwritten notes about the 1968
song "Hey Jude" - but not physically. (FINTECH-NFT/BEATLES
(UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), 562 words)
A metaverse with Chinese characteristics is a clean and
compliant metaverse
BEIJING - How will China's metaverse evolve? Look to the
letter "c". Clean, censored, compliant and crypto-less is the
view from experts. (CHINA-METAVERSE/ (ANALYSIS, PIX), 920 words)
