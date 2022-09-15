Sept 15 - Every week, Reuters journalists produce
Japan liquor businesses turn to non-alcoholic drinks to
attract Gen Z
TOKYO - Bucking the age-old stereotype of hard-drinking
college students, Manaka Okamoto considers the next day's
schedule before cracking open an alcoholic beverage.
Mobile school offers hope to nomad children in Chad
TOUKRA - In a makeshift open-air classroom, dozens of
children sat squeezed together on a mat and watched as their
teacher chalked simple sums on a blackboard - a rare chance of
education for their nomadic community in Chad.
World tango dancers flock to spiritual home Buenos Aires
BUENOS AIRES - Over 500 tango dancers from Argentina and the
world are congregating in Buenos Aires for a major festival of
the dance in its spiritual home, with concerts, classes and a
competition to compete for the international tango crown.
From bombs to ballet: choreographer leads Ukraine dancers in
'Giselle'
LONDON - At the London Coliseum theater, a cast of Ukrainian
dancers rehearse a new production of "Giselle," as Russian
choreographer and former Bolshoi Ballet director Alexei
Ratmansky watches from the sidelines.
Mountain glacier in Chile's Patagonia collapses amid high
temperatures
SANTIAGO - Higher temperatures and rainfall that weaken ice
walls caused part of a hanging glacier to break off at a
national park in Chile's Patagonia region in an event captured
Premium bicycles win new fans among China's city folk
BEIJING - Zhou Changchang likes to spend his spare time
cruising along the streets of China's capital with his cycling
club friends, on his Tiffany Blue bicycle made by the British
Lights out early for Eiffel Tower as Paris saves energy
PARIS - Paris will switch off the Eiffel Tower's lights an
hour earlier than normal, lower the water temperature in
municipal pools and delay heating public buildings to save
energy this winter, the city's mayor said on Tuesday.
Russian brewers tap local market for hops as foreign
supplies dry up
MOSCOW - Restrictions against Russia have disrupted local
beer brewers' supplies of hops and equipment, forcing them to
seek domestic alternatives as they strive to keep their range of
beers flowing, three brewing companies told Reuters.
At age 10, this transgender model is advocating for other
kids
NEW YORK - At just 10 years old, Noella McMaher is believed
to be the youngest transgender model to ever walk the runway at
New York Fashion Week in both February and September.
In Peru's Andes, farmers turn to pre-Hispanic dams to fight
water scarcity
Last year, Guillermo Palmadera, the mayor of a remote area
in Peru's Andes, was growing increasingly worried that a harsh
dry season could spoil his district's crops of barley, alfalfa
Sandwiches and a safe space: a Gaza restaurant run by women,
for women
GAZA - A Palestinian woman has realized her dream of becoming a
chef in the male-dominated Gaza Strip thanks to a new eatery
where she heads an all-female staff looking after an all-female
