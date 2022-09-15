Sept 15 - Every week, Reuters journalists produce scores of multimedia features and human-interest stories from around the world.

Japan liquor businesses turn to non-alcoholic drinks to attract Gen Z

TOKYO - Bucking the age-old stereotype of hard-drinking college students, Manaka Okamoto considers the next day's schedule before cracking open an alcoholic beverage. (JAPAN-NONALCOHOLIC DRINKS/ (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), 581 words)

Mobile school offers hope to nomad children in Chad

TOUKRA - In a makeshift open-air classroom, dozens of children sat squeezed together on a mat and watched as their teacher chalked simple sums on a blackboard - a rare chance of education for their nomadic community in Chad. (CHAD-NOMADS/SCHOOL (PIX, TV), 408 words)

World tango dancers flock to spiritual home Buenos Aires

BUENOS AIRES - Over 500 tango dancers from Argentina and the world are congregating in Buenos Aires for a major festival of the dance in its spiritual home, with concerts, classes and a competition to compete for the international tango crown. (ARGENTINA-TANGO/QUALIFIERS (PIX, TV), 191 words)

From bombs to ballet: choreographer leads Ukraine dancers in 'Giselle'

LONDON - At the London Coliseum theater, a cast of Ukrainian dancers rehearse a new production of "Giselle," as Russian choreographer and former Bolshoi Ballet director Alexei Ratmansky watches from the sidelines. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/BRITAIN-BALLET (TV, PIX), 446 words)

Mountain glacier in Chile's Patagonia collapses amid high temperatures

SANTIAGO - Higher temperatures and rainfall that weaken ice walls caused part of a hanging glacier to break off at a national park in Chile's Patagonia region in an event captured on video by tourists. (CHILE-GLACIER/ (TV, PIX), 300 words)

Premium bicycles win new fans among China's city folk

BEIJING - Zhou Changchang likes to spend his spare time cruising along the streets of China's capital with his cycling club friends, on his Tiffany Blue bicycle made by the British company Brompton. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CHINA-OUTDOORS (PIX, TV), 418 words)

Lights out early for Eiffel Tower as Paris saves energy

PARIS - Paris will switch off the Eiffel Tower's lights an hour earlier than normal, lower the water temperature in municipal pools and delay heating public buildings to save energy this winter, the city's mayor said on Tuesday. (FRANCE-ENERGY/EIFFEL TOWER (TV, PIX), 285 words)

Russian brewers tap local market for hops as foreign supplies dry up

MOSCOW - Restrictions against Russia have disrupted local beer brewers' supplies of hops and equipment, forcing them to seek domestic alternatives as they strive to keep their range of beers flowing, three brewing companies told Reuters. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/RUSSIA-BEER (PIX, TV), 484 words)

At age 10, this transgender model is advocating for other kids

NEW YORK - At just 10 years old, Noella McMaher is believed to be the youngest transgender model to ever walk the runway at New York Fashion Week in both February and September. (FASHION-NEW YORK/TRANSGENDERMODEL (TV), 283 words)

In Peru's Andes, farmers turn to pre-Hispanic dams to fight water scarcity

Last year, Guillermo Palmadera, the mayor of a remote area in Peru's Andes, was growing increasingly worried that a harsh dry season could spoil his district's crops of barley, alfalfa and local tubers. (CLIMATE CHANGE-PERU/WATER (PIX), 362 words)

Sandwiches and a safe space: a Gaza restaurant run by women, for women GAZA - A Palestinian woman has realized her dream of becoming a chef in the male-dominated Gaza Strip thanks to a new eatery where she heads an all-female staff looking after an all-female clientele. (PALESTINIANS-GAZA/WOMEN-DINER (TV, PIX), 217 words)

