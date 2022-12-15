Dec 15 - Every week, Reuters journalists
produce scores of multimedia features and human-interest stories
from around the world.
Below are some stories from this week selected by our
editors, as well as explanatory context and background to help
you understand world headlines. For a full schedule of news and
events, please go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect.
Cape Town home decked in thousands of lights spreads festive
joy
CAPE TOWN - Matthew Haines, who fell in love with Christmas
lights as a child, has decorated his home with thousands of
twinkling bulbs, aiming to bring some festive cheer into
people's lives for free after a tough few years.
(CHRISTMAS-SEASON/SAFRICA-LIGHTS (TV, PIX), 231 words)
Jordan eyes tourism bonanza in expansion of Jesus' baptism
site
BETHANY BEYOND THE JORDAN, Jordan - For centuries thousands
of pilgrims a year have made the journey to Bethany Beyond The
Jordan, a site on the east bank of the Jordan River which
Christians believe to be the exact spot where Jesus was
baptized. This number could swell to 1 million visitors a year
if a proposed phased six-year estimated $300 million project for
a "tourist city" adjacent to what is a designated UNESCO World
Heritage site goes ahead. (JORDAN-CHRISTIANITY/RELIGION (PIX,
TV), 730 words)
Robots set their sights on a new job: sewing blue jeans
Will a robot ever make your blue jeans? There is a quiet
effort underway to find out. (USA-ECONOMY/ROBOTS (PIX), 760
words)
Nigeria's female-led startups winning investors in fight to
close cash gap
LAGOS - At Nigerian snack company ReelFruit's Lagos
warehouse a woman places handfuls of dried mangoes in bags and
workers hammer open coconuts to scrape out the flesh. ReelFruit
is part of a burgeoning group of female-founded Nigerian
startups attracting investor cash as women stake more claim to
the funding and some financiers look to support female-led
companies and redress a gender gap. (NIGERIA-TECH/WOMEN (TV,
PIX), 357 words)
Mexico's Guadalupe pilgrimage draws millions of devotees
MEXICO CITY - Millions of Catholic pilgrims gathered at a
basilica in Mexico City to mark the annual Virgin of Guadalupe
feast day, with crowds camping overnight after walking for days
to reach the shrine in a centuries-old act of religious
devotion. (MEXICO-RELIGION/VIRGIN (PIX, TV), 318 words)
Medieval-inspired communal bakery aims to help with
cost-of-living crisis
LONDON - Baker Maisie Collins has opened up her industrial
oven in east London for locals to use, drawing on the medieval
tradition of communal bakehouses to help people at a time when
many are struggling to pay their bills. (BRITAIN-ECONOMY/LONDON
BAKERY (PIX, TV), 369 words)
BTS star Jin begins South Korea army
SEOUL - South Korea's military has a new recruit: Jin, the
oldest member of K-pop phenomenon BTS, began 18 months of
mandatory national service, complete with newly shaven head.
(SOUTHKOREA-KPOP/BTS-MILITARY (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), 442 words)
Mexico president asks Bad Bunny for free Mexico City concert
MEXICO CITY - Mexico's president has asked Puerto Rican
rapper and singer Bad Bunny to perform a free concert in the
vast Zocalo square in Mexico City's center after a fiasco with
Ticketmaster left hundreds of ticket holders unable to enter his
sold-out show at the Estadio Azteca stadium on Friday.
(MEXICO-BAD BUNNY/ (UPDATE 1, PIX), 221 words)
Dog show teaches Nigerians new tricks about pet ownership
LAGOS - Dog lovers in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos
were dazzled at a carnival where man's best friend strutted the
red carpet in colorful outfits, part of a drive to encourage pet
ownership in the country. (NIGERIA-FESTIVAL/DOG (TV, PIX), 252
words)
King Charles releases photo for first Christmas card as
monarch
LONDON - Buckingham Palace released the photograph for King
Charles' first Christmas card as monarch, a picture of the
then-heir to the throne with his wife Camilla at the Braemar
Games in Scotland. (BRITAIN-ROYALS/CHRISTMAS (PIX), 115 words)
'Harry & Meghan' documentary ranks as Netflix's biggest
documentary debut
LOS ANGELES - Netflix Inc's documentary series about
Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan racked up more
viewing time on the streaming service than any other documentary
during its first week, the company said. (NETFLIX-HARRY AND
MEGHAN/ (PIX), 166 words)
EXPLANATORY CONTENT
(Compiled by Mark Porter and Patrick Enright)