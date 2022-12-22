Dec 22 - Every week, Reuters journalists
Philippines street transforms into Christmas wonderland with
Santas and snowfall
MANILA - A regular residential street in the Philippines has
been transformed into a Christmas wonderland, drawing a throng
of daily visitors with its dazzling lights, festive decorations
and artificial snowfall. (CHRISTMAS-SEASON/PHILIPPINES-HOUSE
(PIX, TV), 164 words)
Signs of Salome, said to be nurse to baby Jesus, unearthed
in Israel
LACHISH FOREST, Israel - Excavations of a cave reputed to
be the burial place of Salome, said in non-canonical scripture
to have been nurse to the newborn Jesus, have found more signs
it was both an important Jewish tomb and a Christian pilgrimage
site, archaeologists say. (CHRISTMAS-SEASON/ARCHAEOLOGY-JESUS
(PIX, TV), 253 words)
Messi's World Cup soccer post beats egg to become most-liked
on Instagram
Lionel Messi set yet another record on Tuesday after his
Instagram post celebrating Argentina's World Cup win became the
most-liked on the platform, breaking a nearly four-year-old
record held by a photo of an egg. (SOCCER-WORLDCUP-ARG/ (PIX),
357 words)
Belgian social media star uses power of visuals to demystify
disability
BRUSSELS - "Being disabled doesn't define a person," says
Sarah Talbi, who was born without arms and has become a social
media star with her videos on cooking, painting and other
activities she is able to do thanks to the extraordinary
dexterity of her feet. (BELGIUM-DISABILITY/ (PIX), 339 words)
Scientists freeze Great Barrier Reef coral in world-first
trial
SYDNEY - Scientists working on Australia's Great Barrier
Reef have successfully trialed a new method for freezing and
storing coral larvae they say could eventually help rewild reefs
threatened by climate change. (AUSTRALIA-REEF/CRYOPRESERVATION
(TV), 387 words)
Five endangered Iberian lynx set free to populate new
territory in Spain
IZNALLOZ, Spain - Five Iberian lynx have been released into
the wild in southern Spain as part of an expanding breeding
program aimed at conserving one of the world's most endangered
feline species with distinctive long black ear tufts.
(SPAIN-ANIMALS/ (TV, PIX), 303 words)
Endangered pink iguana hatchlings seen for first time on
Galapagos island
QUITO - Scientists have discovered hatchling and juvenile
populations of the Galapagos pink land iguana, an endangered
reptile native to a sole island on the Ecuadorean archipelago,
for the first time since the species' discovery just decades
ago. (ECUADOR-GALAPAGOS/IGUANA (PIX, TV), 269 words)
Foie gras or 'faux gras'? Paris chef offers festive vegan
alternative
PARIS - Vegan and animal-friendly alternatives to foie gras
are taking off in France just as a severe bird flu outbreak has
ravaged duck flocks and cut short supplies of the traditional
Christmas delicacy. (CHRISTMAS-SEASON/FRANCE-FOIEGRAS (TV, PIX),
328 words)
Researchers discover over 100 new ancient designs in Peru's
Nazca lines
More than a hundred new designs discovered in and around
Peru's ancient Nazca plain and surrounding areas could bring new
information to light about the mysterious pre-Columbian artworks
that have intrigued scientists and visitors for decades.
(PERU-ARCHAEOLOGY/NAZCA (TV, PIX), 304 words)
Germany hands over 20 looted Benin Bronzes to Nigeria
ABUJA - Germany has handed over 20 Benin Bronzes from its
museums to Nigeria, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock
said, making it the latest European country to return cultural
artifacts to their African homeland. (NIGERIA-ARTEFACTS/GERMANY
(TV, PIX), 295 words)
Sewing for Ukraine: volunteers make army uniforms for women
KYIV - The tens of thousands of women in Ukraine's armed
forces have long had to make do with men's uniforms. That is now
changing, thanks to volunteers who have started designing
military clothing for women. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/FEMALE-UNIFORMS
(TV, PIX), 324 words)
