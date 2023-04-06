April 6 - Every week, Reuters journalists produce scores of multimedia features and human-interest stories from around the world.

Below are some stories from this week selected by our editors, as well as explanatory context and background to help you understand world headlines. For a full schedule of news and events, please go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect.

South American chefs celebrate Amazon cooking with worm chili and tree bark

In the high altitudes of Bolivia's La Paz, some of South America's top chefs are paying homage to regional Amazonian culinary ingredients including gusanillo, or worm chili, tree bark that tastes like garlic, and honey from stingless bees. (BOLIVIA-PERU/FOOD (PIX, TV), 355 words)

Study explains how primordial life survived on 'Snowball Earth'

WASHINGTON - Life on our planet faced a stern test during the Cryogenian Period that lasted from 720 million to 635 million years ago when Earth twice was frozen over with runaway glaciation and looked from space like a shimmering white snowball. Life somehow managed to survive during this time called "Snowball Earth," and a new study offers a deeper understanding as to why. (SCIENCE-SNOWBALL/ (PIX), 668 words)

Deepest-ever fish caught and filmed off Japan by scientists

SYDNEY - Fish have been caught more than 5 miles (8 kilometers) under the surface of the ocean for the first time ever - and filmed even deeper - by a joint Japanese-Australian scientific expedition. (AUSTRALIA-JAPAN/FISH (TV), 288 words)

Mine waste finds new life as source of rare earths

LONDON - Sweden, South Africa and Australia are at the forefront of a push to transform piles of mine waste and by-products into rare earths vital for the green energy revolution, hoping to substantially cut dependence on Chinese supply. (ELECTRIC-RAREEARTHS/WASTE (FOCUS, PIX), 789 words)

The Syrian refugee who has become Germany's youngest national chess player at 11

LIPPSTADT, Germany - Hussain Besou was just 4 when he started asking his father to teach him chess, hovering around the board as he played in the evenings in the Middle East until he said yes. After mastering the basic moves, Besou quickly surprised everyone with his talent. (GERMANY-IMMIGRATION/CHESS (PIX, TV), 534 words)

Italy's ski industry fires cannon against climate change

MONTE CIMONE, Italy - Monte Cimone, a popular ski resort in Italy's Apennine Mountains, invested 5 million euros in artificial snowmaking before the winter season in an attempt to stave off the impact of global warming. The money was largely wasted. (CLIMATE CHANGE-ITALY/SKIING (INSIGHT, PIX), 1,007 words)

Masters golf players face 'big decision' at lengthened 13th hole

AUGUSTA, Georgia - The par-five 13th at Augusta National has long been one of the more consequential holes on the layout and players may give it more respect as changes made ahead of this year's Masters have restored its integrity. (GOLF-MASTERS/ (PIX), 476 words)

Ben Affleck hopes to score Michael Jordan's approval for film 'Air'

LOS ANGELES - Actor Ben Affleck is hopeful for basketball legend Michael Jordan's seal of approval after directing the biographical sports film, "Air," which is based on Jordan's historic deal with the Nike shoe brand. (FILM-AIR/INTERVIEWS (TV), 381 words)

