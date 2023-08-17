Aug 17 - Every week, Reuters journalists produce scores of multimedia features and human-interest stories from around the world.

Bosnian girl creates 'folklore Barbie' as film wins doll new fans worldwide

SARAJEVO - A Bosnian girl is making traditional Balkan costumes with headdresses and decorative aprons for Barbie dolls, hoping to create interest in her folklore Barbie as the new "Barbie" movie wins fans worldwide. (BOSNIA-BARBIE/ (PIX, TV), 280 words)

Deaf Nigerian dancers delight public, challenge expectations

IBADAN, Nigeria - Amateur dancer Omowunmi Otunuyi, who is deaf, delighted an audience in the Nigerian city of Ibadan, as she performed with her dance troupe in a show intended to challenge preconceptions about deafness. (NIGERIA-DEAF/DANCE (TV), 239 words)

Cuba's 'Ironman' beats himself with a sledge hammer ... and survives unscathed

HAVANA - On a leafy boulevard in downtown Havana, a man is beating himself with a sledgehammer on his wrists, elbows and forearms, drawing a crowd of passersby who gather to film the spectacle with their phones. What shocks the crowd is not the apparent self-mutilation but the fact that he appears to come away unscathed. (CUBA-SPORTS/IRON MAN (TV, PIX), 367 words)

Global conservation mission sets sail from UK in Darwin's wake

LONDON - Almost two centuries after Charles Darwin's voyage around the world, environmentalists plan to follow in his footsteps by undertaking a two-year journey across four continents to study endemic wildlife and boost conservation. (CLIMATE-CHANGE/BRITAIN-EXPEDITION (TV, PIX), 301 words)

Seaside screen brings magic of movies to Gaza years after cinemas closed

GAZA - With car tyres, rocks and mounds of sand as seats, Palestinians of all ages have been enjoying a rare trip to the movies at a big-screen event on the Gaza beachfront. (PALESTINIANS-GAZA/CINEMA (TV, PIX), 313 words)

DC superhero 'Blue Beetle' brings Latino family team to big screen

LOS ANGELES - Actor Xolo Mariduena quickly learned that he and his character in the latest DC Studios film "Blue Beetle" have one big thing in common  they cannot hide anything from their families. (FILM-BLUE BEETLE/ (TV, PIX), 405 words)

Broadway producer tests 'Hello Kitty Must Die' musical on Edinburgh crowd

A New York-based producer of Broadway musicals that have toured the world is trying out its latest show at the Edinburgh Fringe, which it says is the ideal place to test audience reaction to a darkly comic manifesto of Asian feminism set to music. (EDINBURGH-FESTIVAL/MUSICALS (PIX, TV), 398 words)

Disney's future, a hot topic among Hollywood elite

Hollywood's favorite parlor game of the week: What will Bob Iger do next? (WALT DISNEY-IGER/ (PIX), 732 words)

EXPLAINER-What is 'Eris,' the new Covid variant?

NEWSMAKER-Fani Willis, the steely Georgia prosecutor who charged Trump

