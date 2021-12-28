Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

INCOME Announces its Listing on CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko, After a Successful Presale

12/28/2021 | 04:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Amsterdam, Netherlands, Dec. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain WireIncome Finance (INCOME) is pleased to inform the community about the listing on CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko, after the first successful presale on Binance Smart Chain.

INCOME is a BEP20 token launched on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), a trustworthy blockchain with significantly cheaper fees than the Ethereum blockchain but equivalent functionality.

INCOME has completed the Phase 1 of its roadmap (whitepaper), and is expected to enter the Phase 2 in the coming days, which will eventually see the project grow to more heights by the end of year 2022 after it has completed its final phase.

The Basis of the INCOME Ecosystem

INCOME aims to provide its holders with one of the highest rewards available in the market.

With a massive potential reflection, INCOME offers 20% rewards in $BUSD on all buys and sells. There will be a 25% tax on every buy/sell transaction between wallets. 20% $BUSD rewards will be distributed to all the holders holding at least $100 worth of INCOME. 3% will be added to marketing the marketing budget, and 2% will be used to automatically add liquidity to the token so that it remains stable and everyone has a fair chance to sell anytime he wants.


Potential Reflection Reward Per Day

INCOME runs an anti-dump and pump mechanism. 25% tax on each transaction will demotivate the buyers to dump the token. 

Tokenomics:

Name: Income

Ticker: INCOME

Token Type: BEP-20

Blockchain: Binance Smart Chain (BSC)

Max Supply: 1.000.000.000 (1 Billion)

Liquidity: 25% (Locked for 365 days)

Massive 20% Rewards in $BUSD on all buys and sells.

Successful Presale on Binance Smart Chain

The INCOME token had its presale on PinkSale Launchpad on December 14th, 2021 at 17:00 UTC. INCOME was able to fill its HardCap of 300 BNB in less than 5 hours.

318 contributors participated in the presale.

INCOME was listed on CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko after 6 hours of its launch.

The INCOME Vision:

With further planned partnerships and marketing projects forthcoming, INCOME is expected to launch the 3rd Party Buyer Surprise, and complete the Buy Back Program by the end of Phase 3. The INCOME token is expected to have 4000+ holders after it has completed its Phase 3.

A Possible Utility is also anticipated to be added to INCOME after some research and development has been done.

INCOME is planning to organize an airdrop on CoinMarketCap to get exposure to 4 million potential customers. INCOME is in contact with multiple big influencers in the crypto space to gain exposure and increase marketing.

Further details can be found on INCOME’s official websiteTwitter, and Telegram.

About INCOME Token:

The future of DeFi is receiving rewards on your tokens while keeping them safely in your own wallet. Income Token is the future of DeFi. HODL INCOME tokens in your wallet and see your BUSD portfolio grow over time. INCOME is a one-of-a-kind high-distribution token paying 20% to it’s HODLers every time a transaction is made. Most other coins only give you 2% to 10% rewards.

References:

CoinMarketCap: https://coinmarketcap.com/currencies/income/

CoinGecko: https://www.coingecko.com/en/coins/income

PancakeSwap: https://pancakeswap.finance/swap?outputCurrency=0xDFcF44e9a6D99717FC04AddD57Fb667286Bb7DC0 

Dextools: https://www.dextools.io/app/bsc/pair-explorer/0x8cbf094253e885d8ec37bb082f22b6b064126ae5

Poocoin: https://poocoin.app/tokens/0xdfcf44e9a6d99717fc04addd57fb667286bb7dc0

INCOME Contract Address: 0xDFcF44e9a6D99717FC04AddD57Fb667286Bb7DC0

https://www.incometoken.finance

Telegram | Twitter


Income Finance
info -at- incometoken.finance

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
04:39pASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST INC : Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities (form 8-K)
AQ
04:38pSEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:38pARCHAEA ENERGY INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q/A)
AQ
04:38pAMERICAN TOWER CORP /MA/ : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:38pCORESITE REALTY CORP : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing, Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders, Changes in Control or Registrant, Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:37pHEAR CATA : UNAUDITED PRO FORMA CONDENSED COMBINED FINANCIAL INFORMATION - Form 8-K
PU
04:37pHUNTSMAN : Announces Review of Strategic Options for Textile Effects and Compensation Plan Aligned with Financial Targets - Form 8-K
PU
04:37pVERRA MOBILITY : Announces Patrick Byrne Appointed Chairman of Board of Directors - Form 8-K
PU
04:37pAGM : Announces Delivery of 1,500 Units of Crypto Mining Machines to Meten - Form 6-K
PU
04:37pSANARA MEDTECH : Announces the Appointment of Zachary B. Fleming as Chief Executive Officer - Form 8-K
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1World stock prices gain on strong U.S. holiday sales
2Chinese citizens slam Musk online after space station near-misses
3META : Gets a Buy rating from Jefferies
4U.S. regulators step up probe into Hyundai, Kia engine fires
5European stocks close at five-week high as Wall Street shares trade mix..

HOT NEWS