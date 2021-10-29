Log in
INDEX OF EIGHT CORE INDUSTRIES (BASE: 2011-12=100) FOR SEPTEMBER, 2021

10/29/2021 | 07:41am EDT
Ministry of Commerce & Industry
INDEX OF EIGHT CORE INDUSTRIES (BASE: 2011-12=100) FOR SEPTEMBER, 2021
Posted On: 29 OCT 2021 5:00PM by PIB Delhi

The Office of Economic Adviser, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade is releasing Index of Eight Core Industries (ICI) for the Month of September, 2021.ICI measures combined and individual performance of production in selected eight core industries viz. Coal, Crude Oil, Natural Gas, Refinery Products, Fertilizers, Steel, Cement and Electricity.The Eight Core Industries comprise 40.27 percent of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP). Details of yearly and monthly indices and growth rates are provided at Annex I & II respectively.

The combined Index of Eight Core Industries stood at 126.7 in September 2021, which increased by4.4per cent (provisional) as compared to the Index ofSeptember 2020. The production of Coal, Natural Gas, Refinery Products, Fertilizers,Steel, Cement and Electricity industries increased in September 2021 over the corresponding periodof last year.

Final growth rate of Index of Eight Core Industries for June 2021 is revised to 9.4%from its provisional level 8.9%. The growth rate of ICI during April-September2021-22 was 16.6% (P) as compared to the corresponding period of last FY.

The summary of the Index of Eight Core Industries is given below:

Coal -Coal production (weight: 10.33 per cent) increased by 8.1 per centin September,2021 overSeptember, 2020. Its cumulative index increased by 11.7 per centduring April to September,2021-22 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Crude Oil-Crude Oil production (weight: 8.98 per cent) declined by 1.7 per centinSeptember, 2021 overSeptember, 2020. Its cumulative index declined by 2.9 per centduring April to September, 2021-22over the corresponding period of previous year.

Natural Gas - Natural Gas production (weight: 6.88 per cent) increased by 27.5 per cent in September, 2021over September, 2020. Its cumulative index increased by 22.1 per cent during April to September, 2021-22 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Petroleum Refinery Products-Petroleum Refinery production (weight: 28.04 per cent) increased by 6.0 per centin September, 2021 over September, 2020. Its cumulative index increased by 11.2 per cent during April to September, 2021-22over the corresponding period of previous year.

Fertilizers - Fertilizers production (weight: 2.63 per cent) increased by0.02 per centin September, 2021 over September, 2020. Its cumulative index decreased by 1.3 per centduring April to September, 2021-22 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Steel -Steel production (weight: 17.92 per cent)increased by 3.0 per cent in September, 2021 over September, 2020. Its cumulative index increased by 35.0 per centduring April to September, 2021-22 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Cement -Cement production (weight: 5.37 per cent) increased by 10.8 per centin September, 2021 over September, 2020. Its cumulative index increased by 37.7 per centduring April to September, 2021-22 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Electricity -Electricity generation (weight: 19.85 per cent) increased by 0.3per centin September, 2021 over September,2020. Its cumulative index increased by 12.7 per centduring April to September, 2021-22 over the corresponding period of previous year.

Note 1: Data for July, 2021, August, 2021 and September, 2021 are provisional.

Note 2: Since April, 2014, Electricity generation data from Renewable sources are also included.

Note 3: The industry-wise weights indicated above are individual industry weight derived from IIP and blown up on pro rata basis to a combined weight of ICI equal to 100.

Note 4: Since March 2019, a new steel product called Hot Rolled Pickled and Oiled (HRPO) under the item 'Cold Rolled (CR) coils' within the production of finished steel has also been included.

Note 5: Release of the index for October,2021 will be on Tuesday30th November, 2021.

Annex I

Performance of Eight Core Industries

Yearly Index & Growth Rate

Base Year: 2011-12=100

Index

Sector

Weight

2012-13

2013-14

2014-15

2015-16

2016-17

2017-18

2018-19

2019-20

2020-21

Apr- Sep 2020-21

Apr- Sep 2021-22*

Coal

10.3335

103.2

104.2

112.6

118.0

121.8

124.9

134.1

133.6

131.1

103.6

115.7

Crude Oil

8.9833

99.4

99.2

98.4

97.0

94.5

93.7

89.8

84.5

80.1

80.7

78.4

Natural Gas

6.8768

85.6

74.5

70.5

67.2

66.5

68.4

69.0

65.1

59.8

58.1

70.9

Refinery Products

28.0376

107.2

108.6

108.8

114.1

119.7

125.2

129.1

129.4

114.9

105.6

117.4

Fertilizers

2.6276

96.7

98.1

99.4

106.4

106.6

106.6

107.0

109.8

111.6

111.1

109.7

Steel

17.9166

107.9

115.8

121.7

120.2

133.1

140.5

147.7

152.6

139.4

114.7

154.8

Cement

5.3720

107.5

111.5

118.1

123.5

122.0

129.7

147.0

145.7

130.0

106.7

147.0

Electricity

19.8530

104.0

110.3

126.6

133.8

141.6

149.2

156.9

158.4

157.6

154.6

174.2

Overall Index

100.00

103.8

106.5

111.7

115.1

120.5

125.7

131.2

131.6

123.2

111.5

129.9

*Provisional

Growth Rates (on Y-o-Y basis in per cent)

Sector

Weight

2012-13

2013-14

2014-15

2015-16

2016-17

2017-18

2018-19

2019-20

2020-21

Apr-Sep 2020-21

Apr- Sep 2021-22*

Coal

10.3335

3.2

1.0

8.0

4.8

3.2

2.6

7.4

-0.4

-1.9

-6.1

11.7

Crude Oil

8.9833

-0.6

-0.2

-0.9

-1.4

-2.5

-0.9

-4.1

-5.9

-5.2

-6.1

-2.9

Natural Gas

6.8768

-14.4

-12.9

-5.3

-4.7

-1.0

2.9

0.8

-5.6

-8.2

-13.2

22.1

Refinery Products

28.0376

7.2

1.4

0.2

4.9

4.9

4.6

3.1

0.2

-11.2

-16.3

11.2

Fertilizers

2.6276

-3.3

1.5

1.3

7.0

0.2

0.03

0.3

2.7

1.7

3.7

-1.3

Steel

17.9166

7.9

7.3

5.1

-1.3

10.7

5.6

5.1

3.4

-8.7

-25.2

35.0

Cement

5.3720

7.5

3.7

5.9

4.6

-1.2

6.3

13.3

-0.9

-10.8

-25.1

37.7

Electricity

19.8530

4.0

6.1

14.8

5.7

5.8

5.3

5.2

0.9

-0.5

-8.0

12.7

Overall Growth

100.00

3.8

2.6

4.9

3.0

4.8

4.3

4.4

0.4

-6.4

-14.5

16.6

*Provisional,YoY is calculated over the corresponding financial year of previous year

Annex II

Performance of Eight Core Industries

Monthly Index & Growth Rate

Base Year: 2011-12=100

Index

Sector

Coal

Crude Oil

Natural Gas

Refinery Products

Fertilizers

Steel

Cement

Electricity

Overall Index

Weight

10.3335

8.9833

6.8768

28.0376

2.6276

17.9166

5.3720

19.8530

100.00

Sep-20

105.6

78.3

57.5

106.3

113.5

149.9

126.8

166.4

121.4

Oct-20

122.4

80.9

60.6

111.5

122.8

158.4

141.3

162.2

126.7

Nov-20

137.9

78.3

58.4

126.5

118.5

156.0

132.1

144.8

127.7

Dec-20

156.2

80.5

60.8

126.9

117.0

170.9

147.8

157.9

136.1

Jan-21

161.6

81.1

64.0

130.9

117.5

168.1

154.6

164.2

139.2

Feb-21

163.6

73.2

57.7

114.8

103.9

156.3

160.9

153.9

129.6

Mar-21

210.3

82.4

67.5

134.4

93.4

175.2

182.5

180.0

150.8

Apr-21

113.5

78.5

66.7

123.4

88.3

160.0

159.0

174.0

132.0

May-21

117.1

76.8

68.7

117.7

102.5

149.4

131.1

161.9

125.4

Jun-21

112.1

78.2

70.0

113.2

116.9

153.1

148.2

169.1

127.2

Jul-21*

119.2

80.3

72.8

122.2

120.1

155.2

154.3

184.7

134.7

Aug-21*

118.4

79.4

73.7

115.5

117.0

156.6

148.8

188.7

133.4

Sep-21*

114.1

77.0

73.3

112.7

113.6

154.4

140.4

166.9

126.7

*Provisional

Growth Rates (on Y-o-Y basis in per cent)

Sector

Coal

Crude Oil

Natural Gas

Refinery Products

Fertilizers

Steel

Cement

Electricity

Overall Growth

Weight

10.3335

8.9833

6.8768

28.0376

2.6276

17.9166

5.3720

19.8530

100.00

Sep-20

21.0

-6.0

-10.6

-9.5

-0.3

6.2

-3.4

4.8

0.6

Oct-20

11.7

-6.2

-8.6

-17.0

6.3

5.9

3.2

11.2

-0.5

Nov-20

3.3

-4.9

-9.3

-4.8

1.6

0.7

-7.3

3.5

-1.1

Dec-20

2.2

-3.6

-7.2

-2.8

-2.9

3.5

-7.2

5.1

0.4

Jan-21

-1.9

-4.6

-2.1

-2.6

0.8

8.2

-5.8

5.5

1.3

Feb-21

-4.4

-3.2

-1.0

-10.9

-3.7

2.2

0.2

0.2

-3.3

Mar-21

0.3

-3.1

12.3

-0.7

-5.0

31.5

40.6

22.5

12.6

Apr-21

9.5

-2.1

25.0

30.9

3.9

494.8

606.6

38.5

62.6

May-21

7.0

-6.3

20.1

15.3

-9.6

55.1

11.7

7.5

16.4

Jun-21

7.4

-1.8

20.6

2.4

2.0

25.2

7.5

8.2

9.4

Jul-21*

18.8

-3.2

19.0

6.7

0.5

9.4

21.7

11.0

9.9

Aug-21*

20.6

-2.3

20.7

9.1

-3.1

3.9

36.3

16.0

11.5

Sep-21*

8.1

-1.7

27.5

6.0

0.02

3.0

10.8

0.3

4.4

*Provisional,YoY is calculated over the corresponding month of previous year

***

DJ/MS/PK



(Release ID: 1767530)


Disclaimer

Ministry of Commerce and Industry of the Republic of India published this content on 29 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2021 11:40:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
