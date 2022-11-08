INDIA BONDS-Benchmark bond yield below 7.40% as rupee jumps to 5-week high

MUMBAI, Nov 9 (Reuters) - India's benchmark bond yield
eased below 7.40% on Wednesday, as sentiment lifted on the back
of sharp gains in local currency and retracing global oil
prices.
The benchmark 10-year yield was at 7.3958% as
of 0450 GMT, after ending at 7.4342% on Monday. The yield fell
five basis points in last two sessions. Indian markets were shut
on Tuesday for a local holiday.
"Rupee which has been a major concerns in last few weeks,
has turned its direction, and this is supporting investor
appetite for the day," a trader with a primary dealership said.
"With U.S. yields and oil also not able to touch fresh
highs, overall sentiment is much better."
Indian rupee rose to its highest level in five
weeks, as the dollar wobbled amid U.S. midterm elections, with a
potential Congressional gridlock seen as a negative for the
greenback.
The currency rose to 81.39 earlier in the session, highest
since Oct. 4, after having notched gains of over 1.5% in three
trading days to Wednesday.
The benchmark Brent crude contract was 0.4% lower at $95 per
barrel, after easing over 3% in last two sessions, on worries
about demand on potential new lockdowns in top oil importer
China.
India, another large importer, benefits from declining oil
prices as it tamps down the country's inflation, which has
persistently been above the target range of the country's
central bank.
India's retail inflation data for October is due next week.
The reading has remained above 6% since January, accelerating to
a five-month high of 7.41% in September on surging food prices.
Meanwhile, data on the U.S. consumer price index (CPI) is
due on Thursday, with economists predicting a decline in both
monthly and annual core numbers to 0.5% and 6.5%, respectively.
The 10-year U.S. yield was largely steady around
4.15% ahead of the data, which could provide more clarity on
future trajectory of interest rates.
The U.S. Federal Reserve has already raised interest rates
by 375 bps since March.
The Reserve Bank of India will auction Treasury Bills worth
220 billion Indian rupees ($2.70 billion) later in the day.
($1 = 81.5650 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)