INDIA BONDS-Bond yields climb on index inclusion push back, oil price rise

MUMBAI, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields
jumped in early trading on Thursday after the country was not
immediately included in J.P. Morgan's emerging market index and
as rising oil prices also added to worries about rising
inflation.
The benchmark Indian 10-year government bond yield
was at 7.4552% as of 0415 GMT. The yield jumped
to 7.4816% earlier in the session, its highest since June 21.
It ended at 7.3621% on Tuesday, posting its biggest single
session drop in one-and-a-half months. The market was closed on
Wednesday.
"As expected, there was a gap-up opening and we are now set
to hit 7.50%, which can be seen today itself," a trader with a
state-run bank said.
"With oil prices also moving up, it would be very difficult
for yields to now see any major fall in the near term."
Indian government bonds remain on the radar for inclusion in
J.P. Morgan's emerging market local currency debt index after a
review on Tuesday, the bank said.
Some investors had hoped the Wall Street bank include Indian
bonds this year after Russia's exit from the GBI-EM benchmark,
which is tracked by an estimated $240 billion of funds.
However, other investors cited investment hurdles,
"including a lengthy investor registration process and the
operational readiness required for trading, settlement and
custody of assets onshore," J.P. Morgan said in a statement.
India's inclusion in the index was set to be pushed into
next year due to a number of issues, Reuters reported last week,
while index provider FTSE Russell also deferred including India
in its FTSE Emerging Markets Government Bond Index.
The constant rise in global oil prices is also hurting
sentiment as India is one of the largest importers of the
commodity and higher prices have a direct impact on inflation.
Oil prices edged up after the Organization of Petroleum
Exporting Countries and its allies, including Russia, agreed to
slash oil production by about 2 million barrel per day, which
would squeeze supplies in an already tight market.
The benchmark Brent crude contract is up by 6.4% so far this
week and was last at $93.60 per barrel.
(Reporting by Dharamraj Lalit Dhutia; Editing by Savio D'Souza)