Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

INDIA BONDS-Bond yields climb on index inclusion push back, oil price rise

10/06/2022 | 12:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MUMBAI, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields jumped in early trading on Thursday after the country was not immediately included in J.P. Morgan's emerging market index and as rising oil prices also added to worries about rising inflation.

The benchmark Indian 10-year government bond yield was at 7.4552% as of 0415 GMT. The yield jumped to 7.4816% earlier in the session, its highest since June 21.

It ended at 7.3621% on Tuesday, posting its biggest single session drop in one-and-a-half months. The market was closed on Wednesday.

"As expected, there was a gap-up opening and we are now set to hit 7.50%, which can be seen today itself," a trader with a state-run bank said.

"With oil prices also moving up, it would be very difficult for yields to now see any major fall in the near term."

Indian government bonds remain on the radar for inclusion in J.P. Morgan's emerging market local currency debt index after a review on Tuesday, the bank said.

Some investors had hoped the Wall Street bank include Indian bonds this year after Russia's exit from the GBI-EM benchmark, which is tracked by an estimated $240 billion of funds.

However, other investors cited investment hurdles, "including a lengthy investor registration process and the operational readiness required for trading, settlement and custody of assets onshore," J.P. Morgan said in a statement.

India's inclusion in the index was set to be pushed into next year due to a number of issues, Reuters reported last week, while index provider FTSE Russell also deferred including India in its FTSE Emerging Markets Government Bond Index.

The constant rise in global oil prices is also hurting sentiment as India is one of the largest importers of the commodity and higher prices have a direct impact on inflation.

Oil prices edged up after the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, including Russia, agreed to slash oil production by about 2 million barrel per day, which would squeeze supplies in an already tight market.

The benchmark Brent crude contract is up by 6.4% so far this week and was last at $93.60 per barrel. (Reporting by Dharamraj Lalit Dhutia; Editing by Savio D'Souza)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.22% 93.47 Delayed Quote.13.79%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX 0.18% 796.086 Real-time Quote.18.03%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.33% 60.1995 Delayed Quote.-22.58%
WTI -0.19% 87.869 Delayed Quote.14.86%

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil prices rise after OPEC+ agrees to slash crude output
2Dollar's blistering rally to extend into next year - FX analysts in Reu..
3Samsung quarterly profit set to slump 25%, first decline in nearly thre..
4Indian shares rise on metals, IT boost; SpiceJet jumps
5Nomura plans to hire more bankers to beef up green financing

HOT NEWS