INDIA BONDS-Bond yields dip as RBI comments on inflation aid sentiment

MUMBAI, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields
fell on Tuesday, as the central bank's comments on inflation
lifted sentiment and helped build on the upbeat momentum seen in
the previous session.
The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) views came a day after the
market interpreted a softer guidance on policy rates from
minutes of the central bank's latest meeting.
The benchmark Indian 10-year government bond yield
was at 7.3664% as of 0440 GMT. The yield ended at
7.4075% on Monday, posting its biggest single session fall since
Oct. 4.
"Globally, there is not much (of a) change in fundamentals.
Hence, local bullish bias after dovish minutes and inflation
comments from the central bank should persist at least in the
initial part," a trader said.
In a monthly bulletin published on Monday, the RBI said
retail inflation is set to ease from September levels, while
economic activity is poised to expand.
"Headline inflation is set to ease from its September high,
albeit stubbornly," the RBI wrote in an article titled "State of
the Economy", adding that the fight against inflation will be
"dogged and prolonged", given the long and variable lags with
which monetary policy operates.
India's retail inflation had accelerated to a five-month
high of 7.41% in September, a ninth straight reading above the
target band of 2%-6%.
Meanwhile, a member of the RBI's Monetary Policy Committee
(MPC) Jayant Varma told Reuters on Monday that the central bank
should pause rate hikes despite unacceptably high inflation to
avoid stalling a recovery in economic growth.
The net impact of all steps taken by the central bank,
including the rate hikes, has resulted in a close to 250 basis
points increase, Varma said.
"It might conceivably be adequate. We don't know because we
started acting in April, the effects of which will be seen only
in early to mid-2023. So, we need to let another quarter pass
before we know whether our medicine is working."
Varma's comments come after minutes of the September meeting
showed policymakers may lean more on data in deciding interest
rates, while they appeared divided on the future path of hikes.
The MPC had raised the repo rate by 50 basis points in
September, the fourth straight increase to tame stubbornly high
inflation. It has raised repo rate by 190 bps in May-September
period.
Separately, Indian states aim to raise 169 billion rupees
($2.06 billion) via a sale of bonds later in the day.
($1 = 82.0900 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Dharamraj Lalit Dhutia; editing by Uttaresh.V)