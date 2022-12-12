INDIA BONDS-Bond yields dip as inflation below 6%, focus on US CPI, Fed meet

MUMBAI, Dec 13 (Reuters) -
Indian government bond yields were lower in the early
session on Tuesday after
domestic inflation
eased within the central bank's target range for the first
time this year, but elevated core inflation weighed on
sentiment.
With the domestic headline numbers out, traders were now
focusing on U.S. retail inflation data due later in the day and
the Federal Reserve policy decision due on Wednesday.
The benchmark 10-year yield was at 7.2782% as
of xx a.m. IST. The yield ended at 7.2938% on Monday, after
having risen by 10 basis points in the previous six sessions.
"Inflation is a positive, but traders will wait to see U.S.
data and Fed's action and guidance which will be a major
driver," a trader with a state-run bank said.
India's annual retail inflation rose 5.88% in November from
6.77% in the previous month, surprising analysts who had
predicted the reading at 6.40%.
Core inflation, however, remained sticky, which economists
said would force the central bank towards another rate hike in
February.
"Even though there are tell-tale signs that inflation is
easing, the press remarks from (Reserve Bank of India) governor
were hawkish, clearly signalling that the battle against
inflation is not over, and setting the stage for a 25 bps rate
hike in February," Barclays said in a note.
The RBI has raised the repo rate by 225 basis points since
May to 6.25% to curb inflation that stayed above the upper
tolerance range for 10 straight months to October.
Meanwhile, annual industrial output contracted 4% in
October, its weakest performance in 26 months, against
economists' expectations of a 0.3% expansion.
The U.S. retail inflation data will provide more clarity in
likely Fed action, while it is expected to hike its interest
rate by 50 basis points, after raising the same by 375 bps since
March.
Eight Indian states to raise 94.86 billion Indian rupees
($1.15 billion) through a sale of bonds maturing in five years
to 20 years.
($1 = 82.6700 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia
Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)