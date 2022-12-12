Advanced search
INDIA BONDS-Bond yields dip as inflation below 6%, focus on US CPI, Fed meet

12/12/2022 | 11:39pm EST
MUMBAI, Dec 13 (Reuters) -

Indian government bond yields were lower in the early session on Tuesday after

domestic inflation

eased within the central bank's target range for the first time this year, but elevated core inflation weighed on sentiment.

With the domestic headline numbers out, traders were now focusing on U.S. retail inflation data due later in the day and the Federal Reserve policy decision due on Wednesday.

The benchmark 10-year yield was at 7.2782% as of xx a.m. IST. The yield ended at 7.2938% on Monday, after having risen by 10 basis points in the previous six sessions.

"Inflation is a positive, but traders will wait to see U.S. data and Fed's action and guidance which will be a major driver," a trader with a state-run bank said.

India's annual retail inflation rose 5.88% in November from 6.77% in the previous month, surprising analysts who had predicted the reading at 6.40%.

Core inflation, however, remained sticky, which economists said would force the central bank towards another rate hike in February.

"Even though there are tell-tale signs that inflation is easing, the press remarks from (Reserve Bank of India) governor were hawkish, clearly signalling that the battle against inflation is not over, and setting the stage for a 25 bps rate hike in February," Barclays said in a note.

The RBI has raised the repo rate by 225 basis points since May to 6.25% to curb inflation that stayed above the upper tolerance range for 10 straight months to October.

Meanwhile, annual industrial output contracted 4% in October, its weakest performance in 26 months, against economists' expectations of a 0.3% expansion.

The U.S. retail inflation data will provide more clarity in likely Fed action, while it is expected to hike its interest rate by 50 basis points, after raising the same by 375 bps since March.

Eight Indian states to raise 94.86 billion Indian rupees ($1.15 billion) through a sale of bonds maturing in five years to 20 years. ($1 = 82.6700 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)


© Reuters 2022
