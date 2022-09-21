INDIA BONDS-Bond yields dip on short covering ahead of Fed decision

MUMBAI, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields
ended lower on Wednesday, as traders covered short positions
ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve policy decision.
The benchmark Indian 10-year government bond yield
ended down three basis points at 7.2326%, after
closing at 7.2645% on Tuesday. It had risen in the last five
sessions to Tuesday, adding 18 basis points.
"Bond yields had risen in last few days in anticipation of
heavy rate hike from the Fed, and if the comments are hawkish,
we could see some more selloff this week," said Soumyajit
Niyogi, director at India Ratings.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield jumped
to its highest level since 2011 on Tuesday at 3.60%, while the
two-year yield, which typically reflects interest
rate expectations, was trading close to a 15-year high.
The Fed's policy decision will be announced later in the
day, with markets pricing in an 18% probability of a
100-basis-points (bps) hike. The Fed has already hiked rates by
225 basis points since March, including 75 bps move in previous
two policies.
The Fed's policy meet outcome will be followed by the
Reserve Bank of India's decision due on Sept. 30, with many
market participants expecting a 50 bps rate hike to control high
inflation that has remained above the central bank's tolerance
band for eight months.
The central bank raised interest rates by a total of 140
basis points between May and August, with economists now talking
about the possibility of terminal repo rate in 6.25%-6.50% band.
India's banking system liquidity also slipped into deficit
for the first time in nearly 40 months, which led to sharp spike
in Treasury Bill yields. The 364-day T-Bill yield rose to 6.65%,
highest since February 2019.
Still, Indian government is in no hurry to push inflation
back to the central bank's medium-term target of 4%, for fear
that aggressive rate hikes could hurt economic growth, two
sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
($1 = 79.9540 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Dharamraj Lalit Dhutia; Editing by Dhanya Ann
Thoppil)