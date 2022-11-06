Advanced search
INDIA BONDS-Bond yields dip on value-buying; firmer rupee aids mood

11/06/2022 | 11:54pm EST
MUMBAI, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields traded marginally lower on Monday, as investors continue to add positions, while the strengthening of local currency further aided risk sentiment.

The Indian benchmark 10-year bond yield was at 7.4529%, as of 0445 GMT. The yield ended at 7.4691% on Friday and rose five basis points last week.

Indian markets will be closed on Tuesday for a local holiday.

"There is not much change in most factors, but the rise in rupee is providing some confidence to investors, to add debt at current levels," a trader with a state-run bank said.

The Indian rupee rose to its highest level in more than two weeks, supported by upbeat risk tone in Asia and the dollar's tumble following the release of the U.S. jobs report. The unit was at 82.20 to the dollar.

The benchmark Brent crude contract eased on Monday, after rising by 4% on Friday, following Chinese officials reiterating their commitment to a strict COVID-19 containment approach, dashing hopes of an oil demand rebound at the world's top crude importer.

The contract was trading 1% lower at $97.50 per barrel. India is one of the largest importers of crude oil and higher crude prices have an impact on domestic inflation.

India's retail inflation for October is due next month, and the reading has remained above 6% since January and accelerated in September to a five-month high of 7.41% year-on-year as food prices surged.

Deutsche Bank expects retail inflation to ease to 6.8% in October. The Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee met on Thursday to discuss the bank's report to the government, for having failed to meet its inflation targets for three straight quarters.

Meanwhile, 10 states aim to raise 95.23 billion rupees ($1.16 billion) via sale of debt.

($1 = 82.2100 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / INDIAN RUPEE (AUD/INR) 0.52% 52.87116 Delayed Quote.-1.96%
BRENT OIL 0.70% 97.48 Delayed Quote.21.32%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.01% 1.13272 Delayed Quote.-15.94%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / INDIAN RUPEE (CAD/INR) 0.45% 60.808 Delayed Quote.3.22%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.11% 0.7391 Delayed Quote.-6.44%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG 0.59% 9.726 Delayed Quote.-11.73%
EURO (B) VS INDIAN RUPEE SPOT (EUR/INR) 0.30% 81.6529 Delayed Quote.-4.00%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.14% 0.99398 Delayed Quote.-12.68%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.34% 0.012158 Delayed Quote.-9.15%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.03% 0.58921 Delayed Quote.-13.80%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX -1.35% 827.5924 Real-time Quote.26.73%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX -1.54% 499.7477 Real-time Quote.23.14%
US DOLLAR / INDIAN RUPEE (USD/INR) 0.21% 82.148 Delayed Quote.10.08%
WTI 0.78% 91.363 Delayed Quote.22.68%
