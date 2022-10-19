INDIA BONDS-Bond yields ease, tracking oil prices amid thin volume

MUMBAI, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields
were lower in early trading on Wednesday, tracking an overnight
fall in oil prices, which may help control rising inflation.
The underlying sentiment remains positive after the Reserve
Bank of India, in its monthly bulletin published earlier this
week, said retail inflation is set to ease from September
levels, while economic activity is poised to expand.
The benchmark Indian 10-year government bond yield
was at 7.3955% as of 0430 GMT. The yield had
ended at 7.4261% on Tuesday.
"Market is comfortable with the benchmark yield at 7.40% and
any rise could see addition of positions," a trader with a
primary dealership said.
Global oil prices fell on Tuesday, with the benchmark Brent
crude contract ending at $90 per barrel, on fears of an economic
slowdown and lower Chinese fuel demand.
China, the world's top crude oil importer, indefinitely
delayed the release of economic indicators scheduled to be
published on Tuesday, which the market took as an indication
that fuel demand is significantly depressed in the region.
India is one the largest importers of crude oil and easing
prices of the commodity are expected to help reduce inflationary
pressures.
India's annual retail inflation had accelerated to a
five-month high of 7.41% in September, its ninth straight
reading above the central bank's targeted 2%-6% band.
The RBI's rate-setting panel has raised the benchmark repo
rate by 190 basis points (bps) since May through a 50 bps hike
in September, to tame stubbornly high inflation.
Jayant Varma, a member of the RBI's monetary policy
committee, told Reuters that the central bank should pause rate
hikes, despite unacceptably high inflation, to avoid stalling a
recovery in economic growth.
The RBI will auction Treasury Bills worth 220 billion Indian
rupees ($2.67 billion) later in the day. At a similar auction
last week, the cut-off yield on 364-day papers had risen above
7% for the first time in nearly four years.
(Reporting by Dharamraj Lalit Dhutia; Editing by Savio D'Souza)