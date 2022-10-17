Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

INDIA BONDS-Bond yields fall as cenbank policy minutes seen dovish

10/17/2022 | 12:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MUMBAI, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields fell in early trades on Monday, as the minutes of the latest monetary policy meeting were interpreted to be softer in guidance, cooling fears of aggressive rate hikes.

However, higher U.S. Treasury yields prevented a steeper fall in yields.

The benchmark Indian 10-year government bond yield was at 7.4239% as of 0440 GMT. The yield ended at 7.4696% on Friday and had risen 30 basis points in last five weeks.

"The dovish turn from the external members will force the central bank officials to also consider that line of thinking when it meets next," a trader with a state-run bank said.

The Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) may lean more on data in deciding the key interest rate going ahead even as policymakers appeared divided on the future path of rate hikes, minutes of its September meeting suggested on Friday.

Two external members, Ashima Goyal and Jayant Varma, showed their preference for a tapering of the rate-hike cycle going ahead.

"A pause is needed after this hike because monetary policy acts with lags," Varma wrote in his minutes.

The MPC raised the benchmark repo rate by 50 basis points in September, the fourth straight increase to tame stubbornly high inflation.

Retail inflation accelerated to a five-month high of 7.41% in September, its ninth straight reading above target.

Nomura said the minutes signal "some probability" that MPC may choose to undertake final rate hike in December and then pause.

Meanwhile, Barclays expected a case for further rate tightening but possibly less than 50 bps.

"We now expect the RBI to deliver a 35 bps rate hike at the December MPC to bring the repo rate to 6.25%, before shifting to a neutral stance," chief India economist Rahul Bajoria said.

QuantEco Research also expected another 35 bps rate hike before the central bank turns reactive rather than proactive, they said.

Kotak Mahindra Bank said the minutes have restated the view for softer rate hikes given uncertainties emanating from the global outlook.

Meanwhile, U.S. yields rose, with the 10-year yield staying above the 4.00% mark, as elevated inflation raised market expectations that the Federal Reserve's target interest rate will peak in 2023 close to 5%.

The U.S. Fed fund futures are pricing in two more 75 basis points rate hikes in November and December, on top of the 300 bps hikes since March. (Reporting by Dharamraj Lalit Dhutia; Editing by Neha Arora)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASHIMA LIMITED 0.99% 15.3 Delayed Quote.-19.41%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.06% 0.62269 Delayed Quote.-13.29%
BARCLAYS PLC 0.20% 142.82 Delayed Quote.-23.63%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.15% 1.1224 Delayed Quote.-16.47%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.15% 0.72278 Delayed Quote.-8.19%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.05% 0.9738 Delayed Quote.-14.09%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.09% 0.012143 Delayed Quote.-9.38%
KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK LIMITED 1.90% 1834.55 End-of-day quote.2.13%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.04% 0.55769 Delayed Quote.-17.57%
NOMURA CO., LTD. 0.19% 1059 Delayed Quote.11.02%
NOMURA CORPORATION 1.87% 1092 Delayed Quote.22.37%
Latest news "Economy"
12:58aColumn-Hedge funds still betting on that elusive Fed pivot: McGeever
RE
12:58aCopper prices subdued as demand uncertainty offsets supply woes
RE
12:46aChina, HK stocks sag after Xi emphasises security, reiterates COVID stance
RE
12:44aAsia shares ease, major test looms for UK bonds
RE
12:44aINDIA BONDS-Bond yields fall as cenbank policy minutes seen dovish
RE
12:42aOil futures rise on hopes of recovery in China's fuel demand
RE
12:42aIndonesia books nearly $5 billion Sept trade surplus, above forecast
RE
12:37aUk military intelligence - with russian presence in kherson stra…
RE
12:36aUk military intelligence - russian forces are increasing logisti…
RE
12:35aUk military intelligence - logistical issues faced by russia in…
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1UK housing market shows strains from "mini-budget": Rightmove
2China, HK stocks fall after Xi emphasises security, reiterates COVID st..
3CHINA CBANK INJECTS 500 BLN YUAN VIA ONE-YEAR MLF - STATEMENT…
4China to unswervingly promote opening up of markets
5Apple Freezes Plan To Use China's YMTC Chips Amid Political Pressure - ..

HOT NEWS