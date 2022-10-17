INDIA BONDS-Bond yields fall as cenbank policy minutes seen dovish

MUMBAI, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields
fell in early trades on Monday, as the minutes of the latest
monetary policy meeting were interpreted to be softer in
guidance, cooling fears of aggressive rate hikes.
However, higher U.S. Treasury yields prevented a steeper
fall in yields.
The benchmark Indian 10-year government bond yield
was at 7.4239% as of 0440 GMT. The yield ended at
7.4696% on Friday and had risen 30 basis points in last five
weeks.
"The dovish turn from the external members will force the
central bank officials to also consider that line of thinking
when it meets next," a trader with a state-run bank said.
The Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC)
may lean more on data in deciding the key interest rate going
ahead even as policymakers appeared divided on the future path
of rate hikes, minutes of its September meeting suggested on
Friday.
Two external members, Ashima Goyal and Jayant Varma, showed
their preference for a tapering of the rate-hike cycle going
ahead.
"A pause is needed after this hike because monetary policy
acts with lags," Varma wrote in his minutes.
The MPC raised the benchmark repo rate by 50 basis points in
September, the fourth straight increase to tame stubbornly high
inflation.
Retail inflation accelerated to a five-month high of 7.41%
in September, its ninth straight reading above target.
Nomura said the minutes signal "some probability" that MPC
may choose to undertake final rate hike in December and then
pause.
Meanwhile, Barclays expected a case for further rate
tightening but possibly less than 50 bps.
"We now expect the RBI to deliver a 35 bps rate hike at the
December MPC to bring the repo rate to 6.25%, before shifting to
a neutral stance," chief India economist Rahul Bajoria said.
QuantEco Research also expected another 35 bps rate hike
before the central bank turns reactive rather than proactive,
they said.
Kotak Mahindra Bank said the minutes have restated the view
for softer rate hikes given uncertainties emanating from the
global outlook.
Meanwhile, U.S. yields rose, with the 10-year yield staying
above the 4.00% mark, as elevated inflation raised market
expectations that the Federal Reserve's target interest rate
will peak in 2023 close to 5%.
The U.S. Fed fund futures are pricing in two more 75 basis
points rate hikes in November and December, on top of the 300
bps hikes since March.
