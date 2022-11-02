INDIA BONDS-Bond yields inch up before Fed decision, Dec outlook in focus

MUMBAI, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields
edged up in thin trading volumes on Wednesday, as traders remain
cautious ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's much-awaited
monetary policy decision later in the day.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield was at
7.4176%, as of 0455 GMT. The yield had ended five basis points
lower at 7.3957% on Tuesday.
"Trading volumes are so low, that any firm judgement cannot
be taken, and hence we are seeing yields oscillating in a very
narrow range," a trader with a private bank said.
The Fed is widely expected to raise interest rates by 75
basis points (bps) for the fourth consecutive time but its
outlook and commentary on future increases will be crucial for
the market, especially after recent U.S. data pointed to a still
strong economy, dampening expectations of a policy pivot.
The next meeting of the Fed will take place in mid-December.
The Fed funds futures are pricing in an 87% chance of a 75-bps
hike later in the day, with only a 50% chance of a same-sized
increase in December, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool.
The 10-year U.S. yield stayed just above 4% mark but the
two-year yield has risen above 4.50% handle again, after the
U.S. jobs opening data.
Meanwhile, foreign investors sold bonds worth nearly $500
million on Friday and Monday, with the so-called "fully
accessible route," or FAR bonds bearing the brunt of a selloff.
They sold a net 41.1 billion Indian rupees ($497.05 million)
of bonds, of which more than 80% accounted for securities exempt
from restrictions under FAR for foreign investors.
Traders are also awaiting the outcome of the Reserve Bank of
India's Thursday meeting that, will most likely discuss the
central bank's response to the government after failing to meet
its inflation target for three quarters in a row.
The Reserve Bank of India will auction Treasury Bills worth
220 billion rupees later in the day.
($1 = 82.6880 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Dharamraj Lalit Dhutia; Editing by Dhanya Ann
Thoppil)