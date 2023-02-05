INDIA BONDS-Bond yields jump tracking U.S. peers in RBI policy week

MUMBAI, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields
jumped in early trading on Monday, tracking a spike in U.S.
yields after a strong economic data raised bets of more hikes by
the Federal Reserve.
The benchmark 10-year yield was at 7.3175% as
of 10:00 a.m. after closing at 7.2776%.
The yield dropped 11 basis points (bps) last week, its
biggest move since the week ended Nov. 11.
Bond traders fear that the impact of a hawkish Fed could
spill over to the local central bank's decision as well as
commentary, a trader with a state-run bank said.
"Also, bonds were slightly overbought, after the budget and
we are seeing some correction as well as unwinding."
U.S. Treasury prices fell as data showed job growth surged
and services activity rebounded in January, likely undermining
the Federal Reserve's attempts to slow the economy to bring
inflation down.
The 10-year U.S. yield climbed 13 bps, while the
two-year yield jumped 21 bps on Friday, as the market factors in
another 50 bps rate hike by the Fed.
Non-farm payrolls surged by 517,000 jobs last month, sharply
higher than a Reuters estimate of 185,000, while the
non-manufacturing PMI increased to 55.2 last month, above an
estimated 50.4 reading, after dropping to 49.2 in December.
Sustained supply from states as well as the resumption of
bond sales from the Reserve Bank of India is also weighing on
sentiment.
Indian states aim to raise 202.50 billion rupees ($2.46
billion) via sale of bonds on Tuesday, after raising over 250
billion rupees over the last two weeks, while the central bank
sold bonds worth 16.60 billion rupees in the week ended Jan. 27.
Traders now await the RBI's monetary policy decision due on
Wednesday, when the central bank is expected to raise its main
interest rate by 25 bps to 6.50%, before leaving it at that
level for the rest of the year, a Reuters poll of economists
showed.
($1 = 82.4520 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Sohini Goswami)