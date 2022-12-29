INDIA BONDS-Bond yields likely to rise ahead of debt sale in last 2022 session

MUMBAI, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields
are expected to rise marginally in opening trades on Friday -
the last trading session of 2022 - as the weekly debt auction
adds to supply.
The benchmark 10-year yield is likely to move
in the 7.30%-7.34% band, a trader with a private bank said. The
yield ended at 7.3114% on Thursday.
New Delhi will raise 300 billion rupees ($3.63 billion)
through the sale of bonds later in the day. The auction includes
liquid 14-year paper.
We may see some selling as traders make way for fresh stock,
but since it is the last day of the quarter, any major rise in
yields is unlikely as that will hurt banks' portfolio
valuations, the trader said.
Bond yields have remained in a thin range for the last few
sessions and trading volumes have plummeted, as the bulk of the
traders stayed on the sidelines, awaiting the end of this
quarter.
Trading activity from foreign banks and foreign investors
was also muted before the year-end, after a relatively active
12-month period in 2022.
As a result of tepid activity, daily average trading volume
has slumped to 189 billion rupees ($2.28 billion) in the last 10
sessions, sharply lower as compared to 343 billion rupees in the
first half of this month.
The benchmark bond yield is set to post a dip for the second
consecutive quarter, even though the move is minuscule compared
to the calendar year's sharp spike.
"I expect the lacklustre trading activity in bonds to spill
over in the first fortnight of January, and move meaningfully
only in the second half of the month, once budget expectations
start getting priced in," said Vijay Sharma, senior executive
vice president at PNB Gilts.
The 10-year U.S. yield is set to post its biggest rise ever,
after the Federal Reserve hiked interest rate by 425 basis
points (bps) in 2022, the most in the last 37 years. The 10-year
yield was at 3.83%.
The Reserve Bank of India may also undertake one more rate
hike as core inflation stayed elevated, even as headline retail
inflation eased below 6% in November. The RBI hiked the repo
rate by 225 bps in 2022 to 6.25%.
KEY INDICATORS:
** Brent crude futures up 1.9% to $83.85 per barrel,
after easing 1.2% in the previous session
** 10-year U.S. Treasury yield was at 3.8529% and
the two-year note at 4.3760%
** India to sell federal government bonds worth 300 billion
rupees
** RBI to set underwriting fees for bonds worth 300 billion
rupees
** RBI to conduct 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction for
1.50 trillion rupees
($1 = 82.7580 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)