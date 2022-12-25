INDIA BONDS-Bond yields likely to track spike in U.S. peers

MUMBAI, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields could rise early on Monday — the beginning of the last week of 2022 — after U.S. yields spiked on bets of continued interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

The benchmark 10-year yield is likely to move in a 7.31%-7.35% band on Monday, a trader with a private bank said. The yield ended higher at 7.3179% on Friday, its highest since Nov. 21.

"We are in for a very shallow trading week as most market participants will be away in the holiday season; after a small gap-up opening, yields should be rangebound," the trader said.

U.S. Treasury prices slumped, with the 10-year note's yield rising to 3.75% — the first time in nearly four weeks — after data showed that personal income rose more than expected in November while inflation data for October was revised upwards.

The data also supported the view that the Fed will continue to hike rates to tame stubbornly high inflation pressures.

Personal income rose by 0.4% in November, beating economists' expectations of a 0.3% gain. The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index rose 0.1% last month and its October gain was revised upward to 0.4% from 0.3%.

Trading volumes, meanwhile, slumped over the last couple of weeks, with the daily average volume at 240 billion rupees ($2.90 billion), against 342 billion rupees in the preceding two weeks, data from Clearing Corporation of India showed.

Last week, bond yields rose after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said it cannot afford to prematurely pause its rate tightening cycle with inflation staying above its upper tolerance band and core inflation remaining sharply elevated.

The RBI has raised its key policy rate by 35 basis points to 6.25% earlier this month, its fifth straight increase, while it has mandated to keep inflation within the target band of 2%-6%.

Nomura expects the central bank to hike repo rate to 6.50% in February, and expects a pause thereafter.

"However, if growth significantly disappoints, inflation moves back into the target range and the Fed pauses, we would expect the policy focus to shift entirely towards supporting growth." KEY INDICATORS: ** Brent crude futures up 3.6% to $83.95 per barrel, after rising 3.9% in the previous week ** 10-year U.S. Treasury yield was at 3.7470% and the two-year note at 4.3230% ($1 = 82.7800 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; editing by Uttaresh.V)