Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

INDIA BONDS-Bond yields likely to track spike in U.S. peers

12/25/2022 | 09:47pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MUMBAI, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields could rise early on Monday — the beginning of the last week of 2022 — after U.S. yields spiked on bets of continued interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

The benchmark 10-year yield is likely to move in a 7.31%-7.35% band on Monday, a trader with a private bank said. The yield ended higher at 7.3179% on Friday, its highest since Nov. 21.

"We are in for a very shallow trading week as most market participants will be away in the holiday season; after a small gap-up opening, yields should be rangebound," the trader said.

U.S. Treasury prices slumped, with the 10-year note's yield rising to 3.75% — the first time in nearly four weeks — after data showed that personal income rose more than expected in November while inflation data for October was revised upwards.

The data also supported the view that the Fed will continue to hike rates to tame stubbornly high inflation pressures.

Personal income rose by 0.4% in November, beating economists' expectations of a 0.3% gain. The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index rose 0.1% last month and its October gain was revised upward to 0.4% from 0.3%.

Trading volumes, meanwhile, slumped over the last couple of weeks, with the daily average volume at 240 billion rupees ($2.90 billion), against 342 billion rupees in the preceding two weeks, data from Clearing Corporation of India showed.

Last week, bond yields rose after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said it cannot afford to prematurely pause its rate tightening cycle with inflation staying above its upper tolerance band and core inflation remaining sharply elevated.

The RBI has raised its key policy rate by 35 basis points to 6.25% earlier this month, its fifth straight increase, while it has mandated to keep inflation within the target band of 2%-6%.

Nomura expects the central bank to hike repo rate to 6.50% in February, and expects a pause thereafter.

"However, if growth significantly disappoints, inflation moves back into the target range and the Fed pauses, we would expect the policy focus to shift entirely towards supporting growth." KEY INDICATORS: ** Brent crude futures up 3.6% to $83.95 per barrel, after rising 3.9% in the previous week ** 10-year U.S. Treasury yield was at 3.7470% and the two-year note at 4.3230% ($1 = 82.7800 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.03% 0.67106 Delayed Quote.-7.48%
BANK OF INDIA LIMITED -6.80% 77.45 End-of-day quote.50.83%
BRENT OIL 2.67% 84.49 Delayed Quote.5.65%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.02% 1.20678 Delayed Quote.-10.93%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.16% 0.73498 Delayed Quote.-7.04%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.07% 1.06254 Delayed Quote.-6.62%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.07% 0.012074 Delayed Quote.-10.02%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.43% 0.6262 Delayed Quote.-8.00%
NOMURA CO., LTD. 0.98% 932 Delayed Quote.-3.15%
NOMURA CORPORATION -2.06% 1001 Delayed Quote.16.32%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX 3.47% 719.1498 Real-time Quote.8.64%
WTI 1.23% 79.387 Delayed Quote.4.10%
Latest news "Economy"
12:04aDutch governor klaas knot signals european central bank will kee…
RE
12:03aBOJ Kuroda shuns near-term chance of exit from easy policy
RE
12/25BOJ Kuroda: Widening of yield band not step towards easy policy exit
RE
12/25Indian private banks' bond buys hit near three-yr high in Dec
RE
12/25Toyota's Nov global vehicle production rises 1.5% to record 833,104
RE
12/25INDIA BONDS-Bond yields tad higher tracking U.S. peers, oil prices
RE
12/25Toyota's Nov global vehicle production rises 1.5% to record 833,104
RE
12/25Indian shares open higher led by metal stocks
RE
12/25India's NDTV shares rise after founders sell stake to Adani
RE
12/25Beijing, Shanghai residents back to work as China eases into living with COVID
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Samsung Elec to expand chip production at largest plant next year - med..
2South Korea's SK Group may sell some Southeast Asia assets
3Beijing, Shanghai residents back to work as China eases into living wit..
4India's NDTV shares rise after founders sell stake to Adani
5Advent to buy 'significant' stake in India's Suven Pharma, explore merg..

HOT NEWS