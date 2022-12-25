INDIA BONDS-Bond yields likely to track spike in U.S. peers

MUMBAI, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields
could rise early on Monday — the beginning of the last week of
2022 — after U.S. yields spiked on bets of continued interest
rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.
The benchmark 10-year yield is likely to move
in a 7.31%-7.35% band on Monday, a trader with a private bank
said. The yield ended higher at 7.3179% on Friday, its highest
since Nov. 21.
"We are in for a very shallow trading week as most market
participants will be away in the holiday season; after a small
gap-up opening, yields should be rangebound," the trader said.
U.S. Treasury prices slumped, with the 10-year note's yield
rising to 3.75% — the first time in nearly four weeks — after
data showed that personal income rose more than expected in
November while inflation data for October was revised upwards.
The data also supported the view that the Fed will continue
to hike rates to tame stubbornly high inflation pressures.
Personal income rose by 0.4% in November, beating
economists' expectations of a 0.3% gain. The personal
consumption expenditures (PCE) price index rose 0.1% last month
and its October gain was revised upward to 0.4% from 0.3%.
Trading volumes, meanwhile, slumped over the last couple of
weeks, with the daily average volume at 240 billion rupees
($2.90 billion), against 342 billion rupees in the preceding two
weeks, data from Clearing Corporation of India showed.
Last week, bond yields rose after the Reserve Bank of India
(RBI) said it cannot afford to prematurely pause its rate
tightening cycle with inflation staying above its upper
tolerance band and core inflation remaining sharply elevated.
The RBI has raised its key policy rate by 35 basis points to
6.25% earlier this month, its fifth straight increase, while it
has mandated to keep inflation within the target band of 2%-6%.
Nomura expects the central bank to hike repo rate to 6.50%
in February, and expects a pause thereafter.
"However, if growth significantly disappoints, inflation
moves back into the target range and the Fed pauses, we would
expect the policy focus to shift entirely towards supporting
growth."
KEY INDICATORS:
** Brent crude futures up 3.6% to $83.95 per barrel,
after rising 3.9% in the previous week
** 10-year U.S. Treasury yield was at 3.7470% and
the two-year note at 4.3230%
($1 = 82.7800 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; editing by Uttaresh.V)