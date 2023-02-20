INDIA BONDS-Bond yields little changed ahead of state debt sale

MUMBAI, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields
were largely unchanged on Tuesday, as traders waited for fresh
supply of debt from states due later in the day.
The 10-year benchmark 7.26% 2032 bond yield
was at 7.3783% as of 10:00 a.m. IST, after closing lower at
7.3726% on Monday.
"There are no major triggers, and after Friday's
devolvement, the market is adequately positioned," a trader with
a state-run bank said.
"State debt cutoffs could provide some direction."
Indian states aim to raise 207.37 billion rupees ($2.51
billion) through the sale of bonds maturing in 7 years to 29
years.
The quantum is lower than scheduled but stays above 200
billion rupees for the fourth time in the last five weekly
auctions.
Ashutosh Tikekar, the head of global markets at BNP Paribas
India, said he does not expect the benchmark bond yield to move
sharply from the current levels, staying within the 7.25% -
7.50% levels despite inflation worries.
Retail inflation in January surprised on the upside, with
the reading at 6.52% rising above the Reserve Bank of India's
upper tolerance range for the first time since October, further
cementing bets that the central bank could hike the rate to
6.75% in April.
Traders also await the minutes of the RBI's latest monetary
policy, which would be published on Wednesday and provide more
clarity on views of the members that could shape up interest
rate trajectory.
The RBI has raised the policy rate for the sixth consecutive
time to 6.50%, and kept the door open for more tightening,
highlighting core inflation concerns.
Market participants will also track the movement in the U.S.
yields and oil prices for more triggers.
The 10-year U.S. yield was at 3.86%, ahead of
the release of the minutes of Federal Reserve's latest meeting,
due on Thursday.
The benchmark Brent crude futures were 0.6% higher at $83.60
per barrel, after rising 1.3% in the previous session.
($1 = 82.7440 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Nivedita
Bhattacharjee)