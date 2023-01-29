INDIA BONDS-Bond yields little changed in choppy trading before budget

MUMBAI, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields
were largely unchanged in a choppy early session on Monday as
caution prevailed before the Union budget and another elevated
borrowing plan from states.
Bond yields had dipped in opening trading with the federal
government likely capping its gross market borrowing below 16
trillion rupees for the next financial year,
Reuters said in a report, citing two sources.
The benchmark 10-year yield was at 7.3800% as
of 10:25 a.m. IST, after closing at 7.3874% on Friday, posting
its second consecutive weekly rise.
It had risen by nine basis points in the last two weeks.
The market is cautious over fears of an elevated borrowing
plan for the next fiscal year, while the run-up to the budget is
filled with heavy supply.
Indian states aim to raise 258.05 billion rupees through a
sale of bonds on Tuesday, the second consecutive week when the
quantum has risen above the 250 billion rupee mark.
Last week, the government raised 300 billion rupees through
a weekly debt sale and another 80 billion rupees through the
first-ever sovereign green bond issuance, which was largely
subscribed by local banks and a large state-run insurance
company.
Continuous debt sales have been testing investor appetite as
traders shy away from adding more positions before the budget
announcement on Wednesday.
There is still some comfort over the report that the
government does not want to destabilise the bond market with any
negative surprises, traders add.
"Feedback from market participants is that a borrowing of
15.5-16 trillion rupees can be absorbed well in the next
financial year," one of the officials said.
A Reuters poll had pegged the borrowing at a record 16
trillion rupees, while some market participants had feared the
borrowing to be around 17 trillion rupees.
($1 = 81.6925 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia; Editing by Sohini Goswami)