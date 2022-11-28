INDIA BONDS-Bond yields lower tracking decline in oil prices, U.S. peers

MUMBAI, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields
edged lower in early trade on Monday as a continued decline in
oil prices provided comfort to market participants, while lower
U.S. Treasury yields also aided sentiment.
The benchmark Indian 10-year government bond yield
was down 4 basis points (bps) at 7.2609% as of
0456 GMT.
Yields opened down mainly due to a fall in oil prices but
will move in a narrow range through the session, Shrisha
Acharya, a fixed income dealer at Mumbai-based DCB Bank said.
"The 7.25%-7.33% range remains the crucial band for
benchmark yield. If crude prices keep falling, we may see yields
breaking below the 7.25% mark, but unlikely to sustain at that
level," he said.
Oil prices fell over 2.5% early on Monday to $81.37 per
barrel as protests in China over strict COVID-19 curbs fuelled
concerns over demand.
U.S. yields were down 5 bps at 3.6481%.
Oil price moves have a direct impact on local inflation as
India imports more than two-thirds of its oil requirements.
Easing inflation has raised hopes that the Reserve Bank of
India (RBI), which is scheduled to announce its policy decision
on Dec 7, may go slow on its pace of interest rate hikes.
Most market participants now expect the central bank to
raise its key lending rate by 35 bps after three back-to-back
50-bps hikes. It has raised the repo rate by 190 basis points
since May to 5.90%.
The 10-year yield will largely remain in the range of
7.22%-7.40% till the RBI policy outcome, Acharya said.
There was demand for papers with 10-14 year maturity from
insurance companies and pension funds in morning trade, a trader
at a primary dealership said.
"If that demand sustains, yields may inch further down," he
added.
(Reporting by Bhakti Tambe
Editing by Swati Bhat and Nivedita Bhattacharjee)