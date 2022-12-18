INDIA BONDS-Bond yields marginally higher tracking oil prices, U.S. yields

MUMBAI, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields
were marginally higher in the early session on Monday, tracking
similar moves in U.S. yields and oil prices.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield was at
7.2827% as of 10:05 a.m. IST after ending higher at 7.2768% on
Friday. The yields are expected to move in a narrow range later
in the day in the absence of fresh cues.
"There’s no trigger point for the market. Everything has
been factored in, right from the Fed policy stance to global and
domestic inflation," said Shrisha Acharya, a fixed income dealer
at Mumbai-based DCB Bank.
As is the case usually in December, there will not be any
major trading activity, added Acharya. "Volumes will be low, so
yields will remain in a range of 7.26%-7.35% for the rest of
this month."
The benchmark crude fell by more than $2 per barrel on
Friday on fears of a looming recession, but gained in early
trade on Monday as optimism from China's reopening and oil
demand recovery outweighed concerns.
The movement in oil prices has a direct impact on local
inflation as India is one of the largest importers of the
commodity. The country's annual retail inflation eased to 5.88%
in November, coming within the Reserve Bank of India's target
range for the first time in 2022.
Benchmark crude contract was up 1% at $79.86 per barrel,
while the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield was up 3 basis points at
3.5132%.
"As we are nearing the end of the calendar year and Oct-Dec
quarter, traders will not add heavily to their portfolios and
assess their positions," said a treasury head at a state-run
bank.
If there is selling pressure, yields will find support at
7.33% and 7.36% levels. At the lower end, yields are unlikely to
break below 7.25%, he added.
(Reporting by Bhakti Tambe; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)