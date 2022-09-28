INDIA BONDS-Bond yields may open down tracking fall in U.S. peers; RBI policy watched

MUMBAI, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Indian government bond
yields are expected to open lower on Thursday, tracking a sharp
decline in U.S. yields, although sentiment is expected to remain
cautious ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's policy decision
that is due on Friday.
The benchmark Indian 10-year government bond yield
is seen in a 7.24%-7.29% band, a trader with a
private bank said. The yield ended at 7.3340% on Wednesday.
"U.S. yields have sharply corrected within a day, after
seeing nearly 10 basis points rise daily since the last few
days, and this should result in a gap-down opening for local
bond yields," the trader said.
"Still, after some reaction at open, yields may be
range-bound ahead of (the) all-important monetary policy
decision."
U.S. yields nosedived after the Bank of England said it will
buy long-dated U.K. bonds to restore financial stability in
markets rocked globally by the new British government's fiscal
policy plans.
The 10-year U.S. yield eased as much as 32 basis
points on Wednesday, after hitting 4.02% earlier in the day for
the first time since April 2010. The bond was last trading at
3.75% yield.
Meanwhile, all eyes would be on the RBI's policy outcome,
with many market participants expecting the central bank to
raise interest rate by 50 basis points for a third consecutive
time on Friday.
The RBI has already raised rates by 140 basis points between
May and August to tackle inflation that has stayed above its
tolerance level for eight straight months through August.
Meanwhile, traders also await the Indian government's
borrowing calendar for October-March. Analysts expect the market
to absorb the bond supplies for the rest of this fiscal year,
although at higher yields.
The government is scheduled to borrow a gross 5.86 trillion
Indian rupees ($71.98 billion) in October-March, which could
increase by another 160 billion rupees after New Delhi failed to
raise the planned amount from the sale of floating rate
securities earlier.
KEY INDICATORS:
** Brent crude futures LCOc1 0.1% higher at $89.40 per barrel,
after rising 3.5% in previous session
** 10-year U.S. Treasury yield at 3.7512%, two-year note at
4.1411%
($1 = 81.4060 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Dharamraj Lalit Dhutia;
Editing by Neha Arora)